FOOTBALL: Tigers open practice

EDWARDSVILLE — Monday marked the first day of football practice sanctioned by the IHSA.

The Edwardsville Tigers were hard at work inside the District 7 Sports Complex as they look to compile their seventh straight postseason berth in 2017.

The Tigers finished 10-2 in head coach Matt Martin's sixth season at the helm in '16. They ultimately lost in the Class 8A state quarterfinals to Glenbard West 38-21 at home.

EHS will look to life without All-American defensive end A.J. Epenesa and other key contributors like all-stater Tate Rujawitz, O-lineman Lucas Davis, quarterback Brenden Dickmann and kicker Riley Patterson, among others this season.

With running back Dionte Rodgers back for his junior campaign after a breakout '16 and new signal caller Kendall Abdur-Rahman looking good along with plenty of other talent the Tigers are poised to be competitive again.

They open the season with back-to-back tough non-conference contests at home. Naperville North comes to town at 3 p.m. Aug. 26 to start the season, followed by CBC in Week 2 at 7 p.m. on Sept. 1. Edwardsville's Southwestern Conference opener is one to circle, as it heads to defending Class 7A state champion East St. Louis at 7 p.m. on Sept. 8. Three tough tests to begin the season for sure.