FOOTBALL: Tigers outlast Redbirds in tight one, 20-17

ALTON — Friday night at Public School Stadium marked the tightest football game between the Alton Redbirds and Edwardsville Tigers in a decade.

The Tigers squeaked out a 20-17 victory over the Birds for their 10th straight win over their Southwestern Conference rival. With the win, EHS moved to 2-3 overall and 2-1 in the SWC. Alton dipped to 2-3 and 1-2 with the loss.

It was the tightest game between the Redbirds and Tigers since a 21-20 win in overtime for Edwardsville at the District 7 Sports Complex in 2008. The last time Alton beat EHS was a 20-13 win in 2007 at Public School Stadium.

AHS owned a 17-14 advantage over the Tigers entering the break when kicker Collin Lombardi booted a 23-yard field goal with 34.2 seconds left in the opening half. It was Edwardsville quarterback Kendall Abdur-Rahman that put the finishing touches on the Tiger win in the second half though.

Abdur-Rahman carried the ball 22 times for 191 yards and two touchdowns in the game. It was his 47-yard sprint to the end zone at the 9:27 mark of the third quarter that proved to be the winner. He slipped through the middle of the Alton defense on a draw play and ran away from the Redbirds for the score.

Abdur-Rahman and running back Antonio Thigpen Jr. combined for 328 yards on the ground in the win. Thigpen hauled the rock 21 times for 137 yards and a score. He had 13 carries for 107 yards in the second half.

Edwardsville got on the board early in the game when Thigpen ran for his TD at the 7:35 mark of the first quarter on a 6-yard scamper. Devin Parker booted the extra point to make it 7-0.

AHS answered on its following drive. Sophomore quarterback Andrew Jones connected with Jonathan Bumpers on a 9-yard strike at the 4:24 mark of the opening quarter. Lombardi made the point after to knot it at 7-7.

Jones had four consecutive completed passes on the drive, capped with the TD. A 38-yard hookup with Terrance Walker set up the connection with Bumpers.

Abdur-Rahman gave the Tigers the lead again at the 9:19 mark of the second quarter when he punched it in on a 13-yard TD run. Parker’s kick made it 14-7.

On the ensuing kickoff Kevin Caldwell Jr. of the Redbirds responded with a nifty 95-yard return for a TD. Lombardi booted the PAT to tie it up again at 14-14 just 15 seconds after the EHS score.

After Lombardi put the Redbirds up with his field goal, a defensive struggle ensued in the second half. The Tigers turned the ball over twice to Alton on a pair of fumbles.

The first came deep in Alton territory early in the fourth quarter after a pair of Edwardsville penalties had negated two EHS TDs. The Redbirds also recovered an Edwardsville fumble on a punt later in the final period.

The Tigers were able to sack Jones three times in the second half to stand pat defensively. Overall for the game the offensive line play of both teams was stellar though.

Jones had a solid statistical game for Alton, going 13-of-23 through the air for 145 yards and a TD. Caldwell had 6 catches for 56 yards, while Bumpers produced 5 receptions for 38 yards and a score. On the ground, Darrell Smith carried the ball 7 times for 77 yards, highlighted by a 49-yard run late in the first half to set up Lombardi’s field goal.

Defensively, EHS had four sacks in the game. Joshua Anderson led the way with 1.5 sacks, while Norman Harris and Ryan Strohmeier each had a sack and Drew Johnson produced half a sack.

The Redbirds travel to Belleville East next week. East dropped to 1-4 and 1-2 in the SWC on Friday with a 43-40 loss to O’Fallon. Edwardsville plays host to O’Fallon, which is now 2-3 and 2-1 in league action.

× Matt Martin 9-22-17 Edwardsville head coach Matt Martin talks about the tight 20-17 win over Alton on the road on Friday.

× Kendall Abdur-Rahman 9-22-17 Edwardsville quarterback Kendall Abdur-Rahman discusses his big night, running for 191 yards and two touchdowns, in a 20-17 win over Alton on Friday.