FOOTBALL: Tigers playoff eligible after big victory at West

BELLEVILLE — The outcome Friday at Belleville West was a little surprising to Edwardsville head coach Matt Martin and the Tigers, but they’ll take it.

EHS knew a win was a definite possibility, but a 45-14 rout on the Maroons’ turf was more than it imagined. With the win Edwardsville improved to 5-3 overall and 5-1 in the Southwestern Conference, making the Tigers playoff eligible. It was their fifth straight win.

West dipped to 5-3 and 4-2 with the loss.

On a night where the Maroons named their field for former Masters champion and Belleville legend Bob Goalby with a dedication ceremony prior to the game, EHS erased the smiles and quieted the crowd quickly.

Two early fumbles by West and three first quarter touchdown runs by quarterback Kendall Abdur-Rahman left the Tigers up 21-0 after the opening stanza.

Abdur-Rahman raced for a 39-yard TD run on Edwardsville’s opening drive, scoring at the 9:29 mark. Devin Parker’s extra point put EHS up 7-0.

The Maroons fumbled on the ensuing kickoff return and Rodney Smith of the Tigers was there to smother the loose ball. Four plays later Abdur-Rahman was back in the end zone on a four-yard run. Parker’s kick extended it to 14-0.

West punted on its next possession and Edwardsville capped off a long drive with Abdur-Rahman squirting in on a four-yard TD run at the 1:52 mark of the first quarter. Parker’s PAT made it 21-0. The Maroons then coughed it up on another kickoff return before the quarter’s end. Evan Ramirez recovered it this time.

The turnover led to another EHS score to open the second quarter. This time the Tigers settled for a 42-yard field goal from Parker at the 11:51 mark to push their lead to 24-0.

Edwardsville scored once more before halftime. A pair of roughing the punter penalties by the Maroons on fourth downs allowed the Tiger offense to keep percolating.

With 5.7 seconds remaining in the half, Abdur-Rahman hooked up with Lovontas Hairston on a nine-yard TD through the air. Parker’s kick sent Edwardsville into the locker room with a lopsided 31-0 lead.

West returned from the locker room with life. DeUndrey Johnson rumbled in on a 2-yard score at the 9:04 mark of the third quarter and a 54-yard sprint to the end zone with 5:59 left in the quarter. Logan Seibert kicked both extra points to dwindle the deficit to 31-14.

EHS made sure the Maroons didn’t get any closer.

A big 45-yard run by Abdur-Rahman on the next drive set up his eventual 6-yard TD plunge at the 3:01 mark of the third and with Parker’s kick the Tigers were up 38-14.

The Edwardsville defense stood up with a pair of sacks on the following West drive by Chase Viehman and Jacob Morrissey, forcing the Maroons to punt.

With 17 seconds left in the third, Abdur-Rahman struck pay dirt with his fifth rushing TD from 7 yards out. Parker’s PAT made it 45-14.

Ryan Connelly placed the final nail in the coffin, picking off West quarterback Jack McCloskey on the Maroons’ next drive.

For the game, Abdur-Rahman finished with 16 carries for 151 yards and 5 TDs on the ground. He also went 4-of-7 through the air for 29 yards and a TD.

Junior running back Antonio Thigpen, Jr. was sidelined with a leg injury on Friday, making way for freshman Justin Johnson to step in and carry the rock 22 times for 136 yards in the win.

Star runner Dionte Rodgers made his return from a shoulder injury Friday, too. As he works to get back in game shape though, he only ran it 5 times for 19 yards before exiting with a sore ankle.

West got 17 carries, 136 yards and 2 scores from Johnson, while McCloskey went 11-of-21 passing for 146 yards and an interception. Wide receiver Will Lanxon snared 7 catches for 115 yards in the loss.

Now with a win next week the Tigers can secure a postseason spot without being at the mercy of their playoff points. They play Collinsville in Week 9 at the District 7 Sports Complex. The Kahoks are 1-7 overall after losing 44-35 to the Belleville East Lancers on Friday.

× Matt Martin 10-13-17 Edwardsville head coach Matt Martin talks about the Tigers shocking lopsided 45-14 victory over Belleville West on Friday.