FOOTBALL: Tigers roll over O’Fallon to get to .500

EDWARDSVILLE — The Edwardsville Tigers defeated the O'Fallon Panthers 62-14 Friday at the District 7 Sports Complex, reaching the .500 mark for the first time this season.

After beginning the season 0-3 with a brutal three-game stretch, the Tigers have won three straight to raise their record to 3-3 overall and 3-1 in the Southwestern Conference. O’Fallon dipped to 2-4 and 2-2 with the loss.

The 62 points by EHS is its biggest offensive output since a 63-3 victory over Granite City on Sept. 24, 2012 at home.

The Panthers were overwhelmed from the beginning, as Edwardsville scored on its opening drive of the game. In the course of 12 plays EHS went 72 yards for a touchdown, finishing the task on quarterback Kendall Abdur-Rahman's 11-yard pass to Levontas Hairston into the end zone.

The Tigers never looked back from there.

Running back Antonio Thigpen Jr of the Tigers stood out for a second straight game, rushing for 2 touchdowns, both in the second quarter. In total, he compiled 151 yards rushing on 17 carries in the game.

Abdur-Rahman also had a solid performance, throwing for two TDs and running one in himself.

Tiger freshman Justin Johnson also added two TDs.

All in all, six different Tigers scored TDs on Friday night. Hairston went on to score his second TD of the game in the second half with a spectacular leaping catch over the head of the O'Fallon defense on a pass from Abdur-Rahman on a 30-yard strike.

Eric Epenesa caught a 28-yard pass from backup quarterback Nicholas Hemken to help pad the Tigers’ lead, and third string signal caller Luke Oglesby capped the scoring off with a 22-yard TD run in the fourth quarter.

Both O'Fallon attempts to get back in the game were immediately answered by Edwardsville. With 24 seconds left in the second quarter, Panther quarterback Christian Curtis threw a 14-yard TD pass to Deonta Woods to put the Panthers on the board.

On the ensuing kickoff Edwardsville senior Rodney Smith took the ball and ran 70 yards to set up Thigpen's second TD, erasing O'Fallon's attempt at a comeback before the half.

In the fourth quarter, O'Fallon wide receiver Chris Smith caught a 42-yard pass from quarterback Ernest Wilder that set up Justin McMiller’s 1-yard TD run. Oglesby answered for the Tigers after the ensuing kickoff though, scoring a rushing TD with 1:09 to play in the game.

EHS has revitalized its playoff chances with three games remaining on the schedule. The Tigers are looking for their seventh straight postseason appearance.

Edwardsville returns to action in Week 7, welcoming Belleville East to the District 7 Sports Complex. The Lancers are 1-5 and 1-3 after losing 50-26 to Alton on Friday. The Tigers then go on the road to face Belleville West before coming home to finish the regular season against Collinsville on Oct. 20.

× Matt Martin 9-29-17 EHS head coach Matt Martin discusses the Tigers' 62-14 win over O'Fallon to get them to 3-3 on the season on Friday. Edwardsville is on a three-game winning streak after starting 0-3.