FOOTBALL: Train keeps a rollin’

The East Alton-Wood River Oilers graduated 12 seniors last year who had been crucial to consecutive postseason berths in 2016 and 2017.

With underclassmen and new players, there were questions surrounding the Oilers entering ‘18, but in head coach Garry Herron’s fourth season at the helm the train kept rolling. EA-WR is playoff bound for a third straight year after a 48-28 win at Nokomis in Week 8. The Oilers will earn a forfeit victory over South Mac this week to finish 6-3 on the season.

The win over the Redskins gave EA-WR the Prairie State Conference crown with a 6-0 record. It’s the first league title for the Oilers since winning the South Central Conference West title in 2006.

It feels pretty dang good,” sophomore running back Ryan Dawson said of being playoff bound again.

Senior defensive lineman Hunter Morales added, “Going in for a third straight year feels great, but honestly at the beginning I didn’t have too high of expectations for our team. I was looking around at all the new players and they were small, but once we started going I started seeing them put in work and thought, ‘We’re actually going to make it somewhere.’ The first three games were a letdown, but we were going to pick it up, I could feel it.”

The Oilers started 0-3 with losses to Breese Central, Civic Memorial and Madison and only scored 20 points combined on offense. Entering the PSC changed that. In Week 4 vs. Marquette Catholic the Oilers won 40-21.

“Early in the season the offense just wasn’t there,” Herron said. “Our defense was great and it’s been great. That’s the only reason we’ve been able to rattle off these wins. Our defense has really carried us.”

Pressure up front has been key. Morales (6-2, 180), Mark Vann (6-0, 250) and Gavin Haynes (6-2, 245) get after the quarterback and set the tone.

“We’re big, we’re fast and we like to hit,” Morales said.

With experienced offensive lineman like Vann, Marc St. Peters and Adam Newberry back from last year though, the offense was able to get churning.

“Moving from tackle to guard I didn’t really know what I was doing the first game or two, but I’ve really figured it out and it’s getting a lot better now,” Vann said.

St. Peters added, “At the beginning of the season I started a little slow because I tore my knee up, but coming back I knew I had to go hard to help us get to where we are now.”

The emergence of sophomore fullback Brody Newberry was key. Newberry ran 37 times for 338 yards and five touchdowns in the win over Marquette and continued to progress. Unfortunately, Newberry broke his leg in Week 7 vs. Kincaid (South Fork) and is done for the year.

It’s next man up for the Oilers now with Dawson and senior running back Reggie Newtall. Both have found the end zone on multiple occasions since Newberry’s injury.

“(Newberry would) make a fourth and two into a first inside the 20, so we knew we were losing something, but we’ve been able to rally and fight through the adversity,” Newtall, a transfer from Alton who had to sit out last season, said. “We miss him, but we’re just happy we’ve kept the train going.”

Dawson added, “I know coach expects a lot more out of Reggie and I without Brody… There’s a lot more pressure on us. We have to give it all we have.”

EA-WR is currently cast in 3A for the playoffs, but are right on the cutoff for enrollment to bump up to 4A. The Oilers’ postseason fate will be determined Saturday on the IHSA pairings show live at nbcsportschicago.com/watchlive.

Having this week off gives EA-WR a chance to get even healthier. Damien Wiseman was at full strength last week and Herron hopes Dylen Oster can return for the playoffs. He’s been out since Week 3.

Herron just knows what the postseason means for the East Alton/Wood River and the kids and that’s what really matters.

“It’s really cool for the community,” Herron said. “I went three years in a row when I went here and it was great. I had a blast in high school and a lot of it came because of football. A lot of lifelong friends were made.”

Now with a week off it’s all about focusing on a program first.

“It gives us a break to focus on the task at hand,” senior linebacker Shawn McKee said. “We want to keep the train rolling and hopefully we can win our first playoff game.”

PLAYOFF SEASONS AND RECORDS

1999 (7-3)

2000 (7-3)

2001 (6-4)

2003 (5-5)

2004 (9-1)

2006 (6-4)

2016 (6-4)

2017 (7-3)

ADDITIONAL QUOTES ABOUT THE 2018 SEASON

“(Playoffs are) huge for the program. When I was hired in here I was told they wanted to get back to the playoffs and they wanted a guy that was from here and understood the kids and that’s who I am. I had a certain set of values that they liked and they wanted our kids to have and we’ve went with that these three years and the kids have taken to it well.” — Garry Herron

“It’s different because the seniors we had last year were obviously a big part, but we knew we had to step up and do it all,” — Marc St. Peters

“I love my offensive line. We started off a little slow and I wasn’t having a lot of yards, but our sophomore fullback Brody (Newberry) was able to take it in his hands until I felt comfortable behind the line. They always block for me and create big holes.” — Reggie Newtall

“With this senior class there were a couple of kids as freshmen who were not very good in the classroom and behavior wise and now they’re leaders on the team and doing a lot better in school. I’m extremely happy with the way the program has progressed.” — Garry Herron

“Just being a sophomore this is my first time in the playoffs. Last year I was hurt and couldn’t really play, but it feels good to be with a good team in the playoffs.” — Ryan Dawson

“I think our expectations are to keep the train rolling. Starting 0-3 we knew the pressure was on and we knew we had to win out. When Brody got hurt it slowed us down a little bit, but we knew we had to fight through that adversity and we knew we were capable of it.” — Shawn McKee

“This has been pretty cool for me being back as a Wood River graduate and going to the playoffs for three years. Now we just want that playoff win.” — Garry Herron

“It feels really great (to be in the playoffs), because a lot of people didn’t think we were going to do that good, but we stuck it out and have done pretty good.” — Marc St. Peters

“Whenever we lost against Madison. We talked and said, ‘OK, we’ve got to win out from here.’ We stressed on mental toughness and knowing our assignments.” — Mark Vann

“Our defenses is one of the best in the league right now.” — Shawn McKee

“We’ve gotten a lot of people back out that haven’t watched Oiler football in a long time, so that’s great. Back when I played this place was packed every home game and there were people standing along the fence and that’s what we want to get back to. We’ve got a little bit to go.” — Garry Herron