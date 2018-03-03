FOOTBALL: True blue

Four months after turning in a strong senior year with the Marquette Catholic football team, John Blachford announced that he will play football at Illinois College next year.

Blachford will join an IC team that finished 5-5 last fall. The Blueboys compete in NCAA Division III and are a member of the Midwest Conference.

Blachford was a valuable player in the Explorers' banner season last fall. He helped Marquette finish 8-2 and qualify for the Class 3A state playoffs by hauling in 25 receptions for 507 yards with six touchdowns as wide receiver.

In Marquette's 17-6 loss to Newton in a Class 3A first-round playoff game, Blachford had interception on defense and finished with 4 receptions for 48 yards with a touchdown on offense.