FOOTBALL: True blue

× Expand Submitted photo Marquette Catholic senior John Blachford signed a letter of intent to play for the Illinois College football team on Feb. 22. Blachford is flanked by his parents, Marquette principal Mike Slaughter, football coach Darrell Angleton and athletics director Jack Holmes.

Four months after turning in a strong senior year with the Marquette Catholic football team, John Blachford announced that he will play football at Illinois College next year.

Blachford will join an IC team that finished 5-5 last fall. The Blueboys compete in NCAA Division III and are a member of the Midwest Conference.

Blachford was a valuable player in the Explorers' banner season last fall. He helped Marquette finish 8-2 and qualify for the Class 3A state playoffs by hauling in 25 receptions for 507 yards with six touchdowns as wide receiver.

In Marquette's 17-6 loss to Newton in a Class 3A first-round playoff game, Blachford had interception on defense and finished with 4 receptions for 48 yards with a touchdown on offense.