FOOTBALL: Warriors fall to Collinsville, drop to 0-4 in SWC

COLLINSVILLE – A pair of Granite City juniors turned in solid offensive performances against the Collinsville Kahoks on Friday at Kahok Stadium.

Quarterback Austin Bonvincino rushed for 81 yards on 11 carries with two touchdowns and running back Jerry Watson finished with 279 yards rushing on 30 carries with two TDs. But their efforts didn't help the Warriors pull off the victory over Collinsvillte.

The Kahoks picked up their first win of the season with a 49-26 victory over Granite City. Collinsville improved to 1-5 overall and 1-3 in Southwestern Conference play.

The Warriors, who beat Collinsville 34-18 last season, dropped to 2-4 overall and 0-4 in conference play. GCHS lost its fourth game in a row after winning its first two over Jersey and Carbondale. Besides Collinsville, the Warriors also lost to Edwardsville, Belleville West and Belleville East.

Watson, a transfer from Belleville East, now has a team-high eight touchdowns. He also had two touchdown contests against Jersey, Carbondale and Belleville East.

Watson scored both of his touchdowns in the first quarter. He gave his team a 7-0 lead with a 3-yard run with 10:05 left in the first quarter. After Collinsville came back to tie it at 7-7, Watson scored a 4-yard run with 3:11 left in the quarter to give the Warriors a 13-7 lead.

That would be the last time Granite City would lead the rest of the game. The Kahoks came back with a a 1-yard touchdown run by Juan Garth with 27.6 seconds left in the first to take a 14-13 lead. Garth finished with three touchdowns in the game.

Collinsville got TDs from Damien Clark and True Barbour in the second quarter to take a 28-13 halftime lead.

With 2:02 left in the second quarter, Collinsville blocked a 37-yard field goal attempt from Granite City's Chase Reeves and Barbour recovered the ball and scored an 86-yard touchdown run.

Bonvicino scored both of his touchdowns in the third quarter that cut the Kahoks' lead to 28-26. He scored a 19-yard touchdown run with eight minutes left and a five-yard run with 2:53 to go.

But Collinsville scored three touchdowns in the fourth quarter to seal the victory. Jake Holten scored a two-yard run with 6:54 to go to increase the Kahoks' led to 35-26. Garth added two more touchdowns in the period to help Collinsville finished with its largest offensive output of the season.

Bonvicino replaced sophomore Freddy Edwards at quarterback after Edwards suffered a shoulder injury against Belleville East on Sept. 8. The junior now has three touchdowns this fall.

Last week, the Kahoks lost 80-7 to East St. Louis. Collinsville also lost to O'Fallon, Alton, Triad and Althoff.

The Warriors gave up 256 points after six games, an average of 43 points per contest. They gave up 185 points after four games in conference play.

Granite City will travel to East St. Louis next Friday for its final road game of the season.

Also next Friday, Collinsville will play Belleville West in its final home game of '17.