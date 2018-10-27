FOOTBALL: Warriors get bit by Bulldogs

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Granite City quarterback Freddy Edwards attempts to throw a pass in the second quarter against Batavia on Friday in a Class 7A first-round state playoff game.

BATAVIA -- All season long, the Granite City Warriors had an explosive offense, averaging almost 37 points a game.

The Batavia Bulldogs found a way to shut them down on Friday night in a Class 7A first-round state playoff game at Batavia High School.

The west Chicago suburb rolled past the Warriors 49-0 to begin its quest for its second straight state title and end Granite City's season at 5-5.

The Warriors competed in the state playoffs for the first time since 2011. They also played a state playoff contest in suburban Chicago for the first time since 2007, when they lost to St. Charles East 31-6.

The 49 points allowed tied a season high for the Warriors. They gave up 49 points to Francis Howell on Sept. 6.

During the regular season, Granite City scored 30 or more points six times, including a 70-point effort against Carnahan on Sept. 14.

On Friday, the Warriors were shut out for the first time this season.

"Their defense was pretty stout," Granite City coach Brad Hasquin said. "They gave us a lot of fits up front."

Junior quarterback Freddy Edwards finished with 97 yards rushing -- including a 40-yard run as time expired in the second quarter -- and 24 yards passing against the Bulldogs. He completed his junior season with 1,409 yards rushing with 19 touchdowns and 1,180 yards passing with 12 TDs after missing most of his sophomore season to a shoulder injury.

Justin Wiley turned in strong effort on defense in the losing cause for Granite City, recovering a Batavia fumble on a punt return in the first quarter and intercepting a pass in the second.

"He almost didn't play this year," Hasquin said. "He's a heck of a basketball player for the Warriors. I took everything in my power to get him here and I'm so glad I did. He's just a great kid. He's quiet and he does what we ask him."

Wiley, Austin Bonvicino, Jvyaun Wison, Jerry Watson, Richard Graham, Trenton Cotter, Brennan Haddix, Clayton Miller, Dominic Sandella, Michael Whitford, Ryan Boschert, De'Erion Eldridge, Jared Cummings and Salvador Rodriguez-Dolosic saw their high school football careers at Granite City come to an end with the loss to Batavia.

Batavia, located 40 miles west of Chicago, improved to 10-0 and will play either Moline or Glenbrook North in the second round next week. Moline and Glenbrook North will square off in a first-round game at 6 p.m. Saturday.

The 49 points marked a season high for the Bulldogs. They have scored 40 or more points six times this season.

Batavia led 21-0 at halftime. Art Taylor, Zach Weber and Nick Rempert each scored a touchdown in the first half. Weber, Quin Urwiler, Ethan Neibch and A.J. Sanders each scored a touchdown in the second for the Bulldogs, who finished with 488 yards of offense.