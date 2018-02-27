FOOTBALL: Warriors hire Hasquin as new head coach

GRANITE CITY – After working as an assistant for eight seasons, Brad Hasquin will be the new Granite City head football coach for the 2018 season.

He will succeed Carl Luehmann, who stepped down as head coach after eight seasons in January. The hire was announced during the Granite City School Board meeting on Tuesday.

“It's an exciting adventure and I'm excited to get busy and get working,” Hasquin said. “We're going to have a players' meeting on Friday morning to get the word out to everybody. We've been weightlifting since December, so we're going to put a little more emphasis on that a little bit. We'll get the calendar out for the summer and get the kids excited about the possibility of making the playoffs. All of the work starts tomorrow (Wednesday).”

Hasquin will be working his 20th season as football coach next fall. He was the head coach at East Alton-Wood River for three years and worked on the coaching staff at Alton for eight.

“It's the best time of the year for me,” Hasquin said.

Last year, Granite City finished 2-7 overall and 0-7 in Southwestern Conference play. The Warriors haven't had a winning season since 2011.

Next year, the Warriors will return top players such as sophomores Freddy Edwards and Reide Wilson and junior Jerry Watson. Edwards, who had a strong freshman season at quarterback, missed most of last fall due to a shoulder injury he suffered in week 3 against Belleville East. Watson turned in an outstanding first season as Granite City, scoring a team-high 11 touchdowns and rushing for 1,012 yards and Wilson earned all-Southwestern Conference honors at linebacker.

“The expectation is to get better everyday that we play and we play hard and see what happens,” Hasquin said. “I know with Freddy and Jerry and our offensive line and our skilled guys returning, I'm excited about what we can produce.”

The Warriors will play an independent schedule in Hasquin's first season as head coach as they plan to leave the Southwestern Conference after the school year. Granite City will play Collinsville, Alton, Belleville West, Mater Dei, Galesburg, Carbondale, Jersey, Francis Howell and Carnahan in '18.

Hasquin said Luehmann has been helpful to him during his tenure as assistant coach.

“I was fortunate that he gave me a chance to coach at Granite City because without him, I probably would not be at Granite City and for that I'm forever grateful,” the new Granite City coach said.