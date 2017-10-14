FOOTBALL: Womack leads Oilers to victory over Nokomis

The East-Alton Wood River football team earned its sixth victory of the season after beating the Nokomis Redskins 41-6 on Friday in a Prairie State Conference game at Memorial Stadium.
The Oilers improved to 6-2 overall and 4-1 in the PSC with the win. The Redskins fall to 3-5 overall and 1-4 in the league.
EA-WR has secured a place in the state playoffs for the second season in a row. A minimum of five wins qualifies a team for the state playoffs.
Senior running back Zach Womack led the Oilers with four touchdowns and 180 yards rushing.
Womack scored a 10-yard touchdown run in the second series of the game to give EA-WR a 6-0 lead. He scored two more touchdowns in the second quarter, one with 8:01 left and the other with 4:03 to go. Both of them were 60-yard runs.
Womack scored a 10-yard run with 8:09 left in the third for his fourth touchdown.
Also for the Oilers, senior fullback Gabe Grimes scored a pair of touchdowns. He scored an 11-yard run as time expired in the first quarter. He scored a 3-yard run as time expired in the second quarter.
The Oilers led 14-0 at the end of the first quarter and 34-0 at halftime.
The Redskins scored their only touchdown with 8:18 to go when quarterback Drew Watson connected with wide receiver Connor Engelman on a 20-yard pass. Engelman ran the ball nine yards into the end zone.
The Oilers end their regular season next Friday against South Mac at Memorial Stadium.
Zach Womack 10 13 17
East Alton-Wood River senior Zach Womack discusses his four-touchdown performance against Nokomis on Friday.
Garry Herron 10 13 17
East Alton Wood River coach Garry Herron discusses his team's performance against Nokomis on Friday.