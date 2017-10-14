FOOTBALL: Womack leads Oilers to victory over Nokomis

The East-Alton Wood River football team earned its sixth victory of the season after beating the Nokomis Redskins 41-6 on Friday in a Prairie State Conference game at Memorial Stadium.

The Oilers improved to 6-2 overall and 4-1 in the PSC with the win. The Redskins fall to 3-5 overall and 1-4 in the league.

EA-WR has secured a place in the state playoffs for the second season in a row. A minimum of five wins qualifies a team for the state playoffs.

Senior running back Zach Womack led the Oilers with four touchdowns and 180 yards rushing.

Womack scored a 10-yard touchdown run in the second series of the game to give EA-WR a 6-0 lead. He scored two more touchdowns in the second quarter, one with 8:01 left and the other with 4:03 to go. Both of them were 60-yard runs.

Womack scored a 10-yard run with 8:09 left in the third for his fourth touchdown.

Also for the Oilers, senior fullback Gabe Grimes scored a pair of touchdowns. He scored an 11-yard run as time expired in the first quarter. He scored a 3-yard run as time expired in the second quarter.

The Oilers led 14-0 at the end of the first quarter and 34-0 at halftime.

The Redskins scored their only touchdown with 8:18 to go when quarterback Drew Watson connected with wide receiver Connor Engelman on a 20-yard pass. Engelman ran the ball nine yards into the end zone.

The Oilers end their regular season next Friday against South Mac at Memorial Stadium.

