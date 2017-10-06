For the love of tennis

Bud and Andy Simpson were smiling down on Alton Sunday afternoon.

The Alton tennis community was out in full force for a ribbon-cutting at the Dr. Raymond “Bud” Simpson Tennis Center inside Gordon Moore Park. A long initiative to refurbish the unplayable courts is finally under way. The Simpson Memorial Tennis Program, in cooperation with the city of Alton, saw the project come to fruition.

“This is a day we’ve long awaited for, not just myself, but our entire committee — Nancy Ryrie, James Humphrey, Gene Ursprung, Bill Diddlebock and Kristin Bower and Susie Lowe on board with us this year,” Simpson Memorial Tennis Program committee member Kathy Claywell said. “The core five of us have met for 10 years, countless plans and ideas for fundraisers, but this today is our years of planning and discussing and a dream come true. This is a reality and we’re all so thrilled beyond words.”

Less than a year ago the courts at Moore Park were in dastardly condition. Deep, long cracks in the concrete ran through the courts, along with flaking surfaces, making them completely unplayable.

Alton Public Works Director Bob Barnhart spearheaded the project to repair them and with the help of McConnell and Associates completed the job, creating the new and improved courts.

“I think it really started four years ago,” Barnhart said. “We started looking at quality of life issues throughout the city with parks being one of the major concerns. When we started looking to see what we could do, we looked at the tennis courts and found they were in utter disrepair, almost to the point where we considered removing the asphalt and repaving them, but we did some research. We found out we might be able to fix them with a new type of crack expansion system to hide the cracks, reseal the courts, color them, fill in the low areas and provide a good playing surface.

“We got with McConnell and Associates and they did the work over the summer months.”

Barnhart and Alton Mayor Brant Walker were on hand for the ribbon-cutting on Sunday, along with members of the Simpson Memorial Tennis Program and members of the Simpson, Walters, Bower and Moehn families, among others.

“I’m the mayor and I’m astounded by what these people have done,” Walker said. “It’s absolutely phenomenal and I’m so grateful we have groups like the Simpson Memorial Tennis Program that will be diligent and hang in there with us to get this work done. It’s amazing.”

With municipalities not having the funding they once had to complete projects like this, relationships with private groups like the Simpson Memorial Tennis Program have become crucial. The diligent fundraising efforts of the committee were key in helping the city get the work done.

“Anything we’re going to accomplish now, especially with municipalities having the financial situations we have currently, they’re all going to come from public-private partnerships,” Walker said. “The public-private partnership with the Simpson tennis group, I don’t even have the adjectives to describe how wonderful they are.”

Claywell added, “Mayor Walker and Bobby Barnhart have been nothing but great supporters of ours. We knew the money was tight for the city so we knew we had to do our part to make it happen. With our first Raise Your Racquet fundraiser last year, we raised $24,000 and the city matched it. With the help of Bobby, who resurfaced Court No. 1 with in-house materials, he saved us some money and they’re done very well. With the money we raised, we were able to do the other courts.”

The main eight courts were all repaired and resurfaced, while the two side courts have yet to be fixed. Barnhart said there were some issues there, but the city hopes to get them repaired soon.

“The reason we didn’t do the other two courts is we have lateral movement with the asphalt pavement and other problems,” Barnhart said. “We’ve got to deal with some water issues, too. I didn’t want to fix those courts for $30,000 and then have to do it again in three years … We need to address the water issues, fill in the cracks and then restore those to a functioning playing surface for next year.”

This is just the beginning of efforts to restore the Simpson Complex to its former glory. Next will be work done to the pavilions and clubhouse. Hopes are to have restrooms and a changing station installed in the clubhouse, along with a small pro shop and cooling station with refreshments. The addition of a concession area is a possibility, too.

The Bud Simpson Memorial Tournament also will be able to return to its rightful home in 2018.

Jim Claywell and Steve Moehn played on Court 1 in front of the crowd for a while Sunday before giving way to prep players volunteering their time. Current Marquette Catholic players Leah Hoefert and Maria Wendle battled Alton’s Nikki Lowe and Val Walters in doubles.

A bonus on the afternoon came in the form of a $500 donation from Tom and Jane Singer for more repairs. Jane Singer, formerly Van Hook, is Andy Simpson’s niece.

“As long as we keep tennis growing in this community, that’s our goal,” Claywell said. “Our goal is to raise more awareness to entice kids to play. It’s a lifelong sport you can play from childhood into adulthood.”

As for the Simpsons looking down with pride on the festivities Sunday, Claywell was certain that was happening, along with others who have passed from the Alton-Godfrey tennis community.

“I absolutely feel like Andy would be sitting here front row and center with her big smile and being very proud,” Claywell said. “She always thanked us for our hard work and dedication to tennis. She never forgot to thank anyone and you would never not want to do something kind for her. This is also for other key people in this community, Robert Logan who we sorely miss and Mary Lou Cousley. We’ve all spent a lot of time on these courts and the people that have gone before us are missed terribly. They are smiling down today.”

