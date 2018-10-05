Former Alton standout boys basketball player Carlos Anderson plays for which Division II university?

The answer to the Sept. 28 sports trivia question is Alexis Silkwood and Dylan Mathis. Marquette alum Silkwood owns the most no-hitters in IHSA history, with 54 from 2010-13; while former Roxana standout Mathis is second with 38 from 2002-05.

Congratulations to Derek Dempsey, who answered the question correctly and wins a $10 voucher to Wang Gang Asian Eats in Edwardsville. Winners are verified by email.

