Former Cardinal Lawless to speak at KC QB Club

A guest speaker has been announced for the final awards banquet of the Alton Knight of Columbus Quarterback Club.

Former St. Louis Cardinal Tom Lawless — who produced that savage bat flip after his homer in Game 4 of the 1987 World Series — will be on hand to talk to the Riverbend prep gridders.

Lawless enjoyed a Major League baseball career that spanned from 1982-90, playing for the Cardinals from 1985-88. He went into coaching after his playing career, highlighted by being an interim manager for the Houston Astros in 2014.

The KC QB Club banquet is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Alton KC Hall, located at 405 E. 4th St. in Alton. The awards banquet will see the winners for the last four weeks of the regular season honored, followed by Player of the Year awards divvied out for Offensive Back of the Year, Defensive Lineman of the Year and Defensive Back of the Year.

The Alton, Marquette Catholic, Civic Memorial, East Alton-Wood River and Roxana football programs will be represented at the ceremonies, with players from each team in attendance.

This will be the second speaker the QB Club has featured this year. Former NFL football player and Jersey High grad Brent Hawkins spoke at the first awards banquet and second ceremony of the year. The QB Club features three chicken dinners every year to help promote and support football in the Riverbend.