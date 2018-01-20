Former Explorer to showcase talent abroad

Photos by SAU Athletics

Former Marquette Catholic soccer player Elisa Senno has been selected to join a women’s team representing the United States in a series of friendly matches in Europe this year.

Senno, a 4-year varsity standout for the Explorers, plays for the St. Ambrose University Fighting Bees, where she started almost every game of the 2017 season as a freshman. St. Ambrose is an NAIA school in Davenport, Iowa.

“It should be a really fun trip and a good opportunity,” Senno said. “I’m excited and a little nervous.”

Senno was awarded the opportunity after being nominated by St. Ambrose head coach Jon Mannall to a panel of college coaches who select a team of 16-18 players to represent the United States. The players represent the United States in a series of international friendly matches with clubs in Italy, Austria, Germany, and Slovenia over a span of 10 days in June.

Mannall said that Senno is an exceptional player who’s deserving of the opportunity this trip provides.

“She’s an attacking player, she is exceptionally skilled, strong on the ball, technically very good, she has a good strike on her, she can strike from a distance and those things, but she is a very competent individual on the ball, so that is one of the reasons why she stands out,” Mannall said. “Elisa is a fantastic talent and she is coming in as a freshman for us and played a huge amount of minutes and has basically started every game, so she stood out as being warranted this opportunity as a result.”

This year, Senno scored 2 goals and had 4 assists, good enough for sixth on the team in points. She also amassed 46 shots overall on the season, leading the team. Senno attributes a lot of her success to the relationship she has with Mannall and the atmosphere at the school.

“One reason I chose Ambrose was because a lot of the other coaches I spoke to were either standoffish or acted like they were better than everyone, but I got to know St. Ambrose through (former Marquette soccer coach) Jeremy Sanfilippo and whenever I met Jon he was just happy and his ex players all had nice things to say about him. He’s just a really good guy,” Senno said.

Senno’s performance at St Ambrose this year has caught the attention of NCAA and NAIA officials, who select the team based on coach’s nominations. The tour is organized by a nonprofit organization called USAAI (USA Athletes International), whose stated purpose for the tour is to provide “an excellent opportunity for athletes to foster international good will and friendship among nations.”

The trip will offer Senno exposure to European club scouts, who are typically eager to sign North American talent. Because of the strength of U.S. women’s soccer programs, American players are more coveted among European clubs, especially in the Eastern bloc, where soccer is primarily seen as a male sport and women’s soccer holds a negative stigma.

“The scouting possibility will be a little more prevalent there as well; women’s soccer is more looked down upon over there,” Senno said. “There aren’t a lot of women that play avidly because of a stigma around women’s soccer so the clubs that we are playing won’t be at our level athletically or technically, so when they see us it is a big deal for them and they enjoy us. There will be all kinds of talent on this trip, from D-I players all the way down, but even the lesser players will be looked at.”

Talent and technical ability aside, the team that Senno will play for will have to overcome an initial hurdle of being a team of players not used to playing with one another and having to adapt to a different style of soccer.

“The European style of soccer is different; it will be interesting to see and learn from their style, and since we will be a group of girls that have never played with these girls before, it will be fun to see how we come together in the face of that,” Senno said.

For now though, Senno is focusing mainly on preparing for the 10-day trip, which offers her a chance to see a different part of the world and meet other talented U.S. soccer players.

Senno and her team will leave for Italy on June 12, and her team will play against two Italian clubs June 14-15 before heading on to Austria to play on June 18, and then on to Germany where they will play one final game before coming back home.

Senno is grateful to Mannall for assisting her recent development and giving her the opportunity to go on this trip.

“I can’t even begin to explain what Jon has done for me,” Senno said. “His ability to pick up on subtle things is amazing. I’ve never had a coach that is as well-rounded as he is on the social side and the soccer side: he is amazing. When I was picking colleges, obviously education came first, but after that the coach is the person you are going to be around the most. They are your parent, the person you are going to see every day. You have to listen to them. You are going to be on a bus with them for hours, so for that reason the coach was a major deciding factor.”

