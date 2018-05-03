Former Marquette principal, teacher, football coach Rogers passes

ALTON | Longtime Marquette Catholic High employee John L. Rogers passed away Tuesday morning at the age of 76 at Rosewood Care Center in Alton. He’s been retired from Marquette for 15 years.

Rogers served as a teacher, principal and football coach for the Explorers during his tenure. He guided the gridiron from 1966-83, highlighted by a second-place finish in 1982 in Class 3A.

Rogers led the Explorers to the postseason in 1974, ‘75, ‘78, ‘79, ‘81 and ‘82, all in 3A.

A wake for him will be conducted from 5-8 p.m. inside the Marquette Commons, adjacent to the gymnasium.