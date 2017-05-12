Former NFL player delivers important message

The life of a high school student can turn in a lot of different directions very quickly if he or she doesn’t make the right decisions.

There are so many different factors that can pull at them: peer pressure, athletics, difficult life choices. It’s a valuable time in their lives, and sometimes they can lose sight of the true focus of why they’re in high school — to get a quality education and prepare for adulthood.

Athletics puts those life lessons under a microscope: learning to fight through adversity, working with others in a team environment and working to be better every day. Roxana Principal Jason Dandurand understands that, so when he had an opportunity to bring a former NFL player in to speak with students about his life experiences, he jumped at it.

Corey Wootton spoke to an auditorium packed with students, parents and faculty on May 2 for the awards and honors assemblies. Wootton enjoyed a National Football League career as a defensive end that spanned from 2010-15 with the Chicago Bears, Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions.

Prior to that, he played football at Northwestern University, where he was first-team All-Big Ten in 2008 as well as the MVP of the Wildcats and honorable mention All-American. He was also a freshman All-American in 2006.

Wootton, 29, retired from the NFL before the 2016 season and is looking to put that Northwestern education to work now.

“It sounds weird at first, but it’s a retirement from the NFL, but not a retirement from life,” Wootton said. “That’s the biggest thing, that after football. That’s what I preach to them; education is going to take you a long way because your brain can last a lot longer than your body can.”

That was Wootton’s message to the slate of young minds in front of him in the Roxana auditorium.

“It’s great, because when I was a kid there were a bunch of different athletes and different people like Michael Strahan: he was from my town and he was a mentor to a lot of the kids in the community,” Wootton said. “All of us were trying to strive for what he accomplished. The main thing I wanted to come here and tell these kids is education is the most important thing.

“Everybody’s goal is to make the pros, but the NFL really stands for ‘Not For Long.’ If you can have that degree to fall back on, because the average career is 2.7 years, so you’re playing at 23, 24, 25 and still have a long life left ahead of you and that’s why I preach the importance of education to the kids.”

Dandurand said that’s the message he and the staff at Roxana attempt to drill into the kids’ heads every day, but when an outside source who has lived life in the spotlight can preach the same refrain, it has a more profound effect.

“As a lifelong Bears fan, it’s truly exciting for me to have someone of his stature here with us today to deliver such an important message to our kids and really emphasize the importance of education,” Dandurand said. “That was the major part of his message this morning. It reinforces what we try and do day in and day out.”

Wootton’s connection to Roxana comes through family. His mother-in-law’s cousin is the stepfather of a Roxana student, senior Kyrell Anderson, who played soccer in the fall for the Shells.

“His stepfather organized everything and (Anderson) was actually sick today, so he’s not here,” Wootton said. “He mentioned it and I thought, ‘Why not?’ I like to come back and talk to the kids any chance I get. I tell them my story and to respect their parents, their peers, and the importance of education and goal-setting and really being able to achieve your dreams.”

There were 2 assemblies on the day, recognizing freshmen and sophomores first for their academic accomplishments. The second assembly recognized juniors and seniors. Many of those honored were student-athletes, just like Wootton once was.

“I think Corey truly epitomizes grit and perseverance with everything he’s gone through his professional career, and now that he makes the transition and is backing up on his degree from Northwestern, that’s kind of the true purpose of what we’re all about and that’s achievement in academics,” Dandurand said.

That transition into life outside of athletics won’t be an easy one, but Wootton knows he’s laid the foundation to flourish on his new path.

“I’ve been doing broadcasting part time,” Wootton said. “This past year I did a bunch of things on the NFL Network and the Big Ten Network. I did two videos a week for an online site. Next year I’m trying to get a more full-time gig, but in the meantime my wife and I have doing investment properties in the St. Louis area. It’s been pretty lucrative for us and it’s been a good experience.”

Hopefully, his message reached some of the young minds in attendance at Roxana so they can make the right choices in their lives ahead.

Follow AdVantage News Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter