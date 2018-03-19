Former Warriors baseball player Richard Branding passes away

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Richard Branding shakes hands with Rich Schardan during the Granite City Sports Hall of Fame ceremony on Nov. 10. Branding, a member of the 1948 GCHS state championship baseball team, was inducted into the hall of fame by the veteran's committee. He passed away on March 17 at age 88.

Four months ago, Richard Branding received one of the biggest honors of his life.

He was inducted into the Granite City Sports Hall of Fame by the Veteran's Committee. Branding received his plaque during the hall of fame ceremony on Nov. 10 at the Performing Arts Center.

Branding earned his hall of fame honor after helping the Warriors' baseball team win its first and only state championship in 1948 and playing in the St. Louis Cardinals' minor league system. He credits his high school coaches for his outstanding baseball career.

“They would straighten me out to where I could correct my problem and do better the next time,” Branding said at the hall of fame ceremony.

Branding died on March 17 in Granite City. He was 88.

A lifelong Granite City resident, Branding graduated from GCHS in 1948. In his senior year, he was part of a Granite City baseball team that finished with an 11-7 record and defeated New Athens 4-1 in the state championship game.

Branding then continued his baseball career at Elmhurst College, where he was a pitcher and a team captain. He then signed with the Cardinals' farm club in Allentown, Pa., after attending a tryout camp at Sportsman's Park in St. Louis in the early 1950s. Branding played two years in the minor leagues.

“I went to a tryout camp at Sportsman's Park in St. Louis and did real good there,” Branding said. “I used the proper techniques and everything and I impressed the scouts who were there.”

For many years, Branding worked as an owner and operator of Branding's Service Station & Illinois State Truck Inspection Lane, which was established in 1940 by grandfather Elmer Branding. He retired in 2000 after 44 years of service.

In November, Branding joined a Granite City Sports Hall of Fame class that included John Moad, Howie Bryant, Jennifer Willis-Carter, Patrick Curry, Denise McMillan-Hale, Frank Holmes, Chris Janek, Shawn Petroski, Jeff Ridenour, John Van Buskirk, Jr., Gus Lignoul and Tom Shipley. GCHS had its first sports hall of fame ceremony since 2012.

Branding was born on Feb. 1, 1930 in Granite City. He was survived by three sons, a brother and seven grandchildren. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m.-8 p.m. On March 21 at First United Presbyterian Church. Funeral services will also be held at First United Presbyterian Church and they're scheduled at 10 a.m. March 22.