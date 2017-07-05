Fox takes over for Bevis as AD at EHS

A passing of the torch in the athletics department at Edwardsville High School happened this week.

Brad Bevis retired as the athletics director for the Tigers and Alex Fox has taken over the reins of the department. Bevis, who has called District 7 home in some capacity since 1993, was athletics director since replacing Tim Dougherty on Jan. 14, 2008.

It was Bevis’ 24th year in District 7 and 35th overall working directly or indirectly with a school district. He spent his first six years as an athletic trainer in Peoria before taking his first teaching job at Highland High for four years, where he also coached track and football. After a year working in sports medicine at St. John’s Mercy Hospital and working with Parkway South High, Bevis came to Edwardsville and found a home.

“I’ve been blessed and it’s been an honor to work in District 7,” Bevis said. “I got to work with some great administrative leadership, including our current superintendent Dr. (Lynda) Andre and our current principal Dr. (Dennis) Cramsey, as well as dedicated school boards over my time. I’m saying that as an employee and a parent. I had three kids go through the district, so it’s really been an honor to work here.”

Fox has worked in District 7 since graduating from SIUE in 1998. He started as a fifth-grade teacher at Columbus Elementary and has since held various positions within the district, including assistant principal at EHS, and most recently he spent 2016-17 as an administrator at EHS South. He also worked as AD at Liberty Middle School from 2006-10 and has been an assistant coach in the district.

He’s excited to start his new gig at Edwardsville. He was announced as the new AD on June 19 and started this week.

“I’m 100 percent excited about taking over the position,” Fox said. “It’s a school with a tradition that is second to none, in my opinion, in regards to athletics. I just look forward to being able to work with the programs and the students.

“I’ve been in Edwardsville for 19 years now. Before I started my administration position I coached football, basketball and track at Lincoln Middle School in the early 2000s. I was able to work with some of the coaches then. I worked side by side with Matt Martin during summer camp when we were on Tim Dougherty’s staff. I also did some AD work at Liberty for four years.”

During Bevis’ tenure as AD, the Tigers earned 4 state titles in team sports and 18 individual state championships. The EHS boys track program won in 2015 and ‘17, while girls track brought home the gold in ‘12 and boys soccer won it all in ‘13.

There have also been a slew of other state team trophies brought home in boys and girls basketball, baseball and softball, wrestling, boys soccer, girls volleyball, boys golf and boys and girls track.

Prior to being AD, Bevis spent 13 seasons as the head coach of the boys track and field program and 14 seasons as an assistant under Dougherty for EHS football.

Through all those experiences, though, the athletic accomplishments haven’t been what have stood out to him the most.

“This may shock you, but the things that stand out to me aren’t championships and trophies,” Bevis said. “What stands out to me is when you go someplace with a group of kids and you stop somewhere like a McDonald’s and as you’re leaving the manager comes up and says, ‘I just want you to know I’m really impressed with the way your kids behaved and cleaned up after themselves,’ those are the things to me that really stand out. Our mission is ultimately to educate kids and prepare them for their next journeys — college, jobs, life — all that. I don’t remember scores of games because those aren’t the things I really looked at. They’re important in the moment, but years down the road it’s all about the kids.

“When I go around town and I see all these former students, not just athletes, who are productive, contributing citizens, that’s really what it’s all about.”

With longtime successful and dedicated coaches throughout the program, the AD position at Edwardsville runs itself in many ways. The coaches do a tremendous job with their programs. Bevis knew that and Fox is well aware of it, too.

“They always say don’t try and fix something that’s working,” Fox said, chuckling. “I’m looking to add my own kind of flavor to things, but at the end of the day you’ve got great student-athletes here at Edwardsville and amazing coaches that run outstanding programs. I’m just looking to be a support to those students and coaches to make sure we can continue to move forward in the right direction.

“I think in an athletics director position you definitely lean on your coaches and they do an amazing job here. I think our coaching staff is second to none in the state and that’s highlighted by all the successes our student-athletes are having.”

Fox also has a pretty good mentor in his family to help him transition into a high school AD. His father-in-law, Rick Moss, spent 39 years working in prep sports, including his final 11 as AD at Carbondale High. Moss also coached boys basketball at Centralia from 1993-02, leading the Orphans to a third-place finish in AA in ‘02.

“I was fortunate enough early in my teaching and administrative career to be able to see what he was able to do in Centralia and at Carbondale,” Fox said. “He’s just a guy that really did a great job with those programs when he was coaching and an AD. He’s a guy you can model yourself after to be successful in what you do and just working hard.”

Both Bevis and Fox are transplants to Edwardsville. Bevis is originally from Mount Vernon, while Fox grew up in a military family, going to high school at Ansbach High School in Ansbach, Germany. He threw shot and discus and played four years of football there.

Fox started college at West Virginia State, but finished up at SIUE, finding a home in Edwardsville.

Now Bevis hands over the reins to the program after a long career he admits sped by in the blink of an eye.

“Twenty-four years has gone pretty quick,” Bevis said. “I can tell you that.”

He picked a pretty good time to hang it up. The Tigers had an outstanding ‘16-17 year in sports, highlighted by a boys track state championship and a state doubles title by Alex Gray and Zach Trimpe in boys tennis. Also throw in second-place finishes by girls basketball and baseball and senior Mark Smith winning Illinois Mr. Basketball honors, and it was definitely one to remember.

“If I didn’t know any better, I’d think he planned it exactly perfect,” Fox joked of Bevis’ retirement.

Bevis humbly deflected any credit, though, giving it all to the sports program he grew to love over the past 24 years.

“It’s all about the kids and the coaches,” he said. “Those are the ones that do all the hard work.”

