Free tennis clinic set for April 12 in Edwardsville

EDWARDSVILLE — Edwardsville Township Supervisor Frank Miles and Edwardsville High School tennis coach David Lipe have announced a free tennis clinic will take place from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 12, at the Robert C. Stille Edwardsville Township Community Park, 6368 Center Grove Road.

Children in kindergarten through third grade are invited to attend and no registration is necessary. Participants should bring a racquet, if they have one, and a bottle of water.

Lipe and members of the EHS Tennis Team will assist children with developing their tennis skills by encouraging them to get on the court and have fun in a safe environment. The clinic will utilize youth tennis racquets and specialized youth tennis balls.

“The free tennis clinic with the EHS Tennis Team is a great expansion of the township’s partnership with District 7,” Miles said. “We are excited to host the clinic at our courts in Township Park.”

Lipe has been the varsity coach and an English teacher at EHS since 1994.

“Our players really enjoy working with kids and sharing the sport they love,” Lipe said. “We hope for a great turnout at this event.”

