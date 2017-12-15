Friends from down under

× Expand Photo by Dan Cruz The Marquette Catholic boys basketball team poses with the Trinity Grammar School boys basketball team from Sydney, Australia after their game on Dec. 7 at MCHS. Marquette won 72-27.

Ben Morrissey was amazed with the large Marquette Catholic student section when his Trinity Grammar School boys basketball team visited the Explorers on Dec. 7.

“I felt like we were at Cameron Indoor Stadium at Duke,” the Trinity coach said.

Most of the students were dressed in U.S.A. gear for the contest between the Explorers and Trinity, a private school from Sydney, Australia. Trinity visited the Alton school as part of its U.S.A. Basketball Tour.

“I thought it was pretty funny, but it’s a great student section and one of the best in the area,” Marquette senior Sammy Green said. “So it was pretty cool.”

The fans helped the Explorers pull off another win. Marquette beat the Aussies 72-27 to remain undefeated. The Explorers entered this week with an 8-0 record.

“It felt good,” Marquette junior Isaiah Ervin said. “In the last game against Metro East Lutheran (on Dec. 5), we didn’t play that good, so we had to come out and we played really well in this game.”

Ervin scored 18 points and Jake Hall and Nick Hemann each had 12 to lead Marquette.

Morrissey said despite the loss, he was pleased that he got the opportunity to play the Explorers, who won 30 games and reached the Class 2A super-sectionals last year.

“Just getting to play against a school with that quality was really good for us and it’s going to help us when we return home,” he said.

Trinity also played Illinois schools such as Granite City, Morton, West Aurora and Naperville North and a couple of Kentucky schools during its tour. The Aussies will end their tour on Dec. 15 against DeKalb.

“We loved coming to a beautiful city like Alton,” Morrissey said. “It’s a different experience from playing out in Chicago.”

The national anthems of Australia and the United States were played before the game. After the game, the Marquette students mingled with the Trinity players and exchanged t-shirts.

“It’s a great opportunity for our kids to compete against a foreign country,” Marquette coach Steve Medford said. “Basketball is a great game and you get to teach a lot of values in basketball. Getting to hang out with different kids with a different culture, it’s a great learning experience for your kids. It’s more than just a game of basketball, but this is a pretty cool event for our kids.”

Trinity is an Australian high school basketball powerhouse, winning a state championship in 2003, finishing runner-up at state six times and capturing 11 conference titles in the last 15 years.

“We have some really good players,” Morrissey said. “We had a kid who just graduated from Nicholls State last year and he led Division I in blocks. We had five really good seniors last season when we won the championship last year in our conference and they all moved on and we’re trying to find someone who can score. We just can’t score. After going through this experience, it will help us stay on track.”

Trinity is having its sixth U.S.A. Tour and its first since ‘14. The Australian school had its first tour in 2002.

“We have a guy who is from Illinois who grew up and played at Morton High School, Doug Smith,” Morrissey said. “He organized the tour. In our first ever tour in 2002, we played Woodstock High School and Doug was their AD (athletics director).”

High school basketball in Australia is played under international rules that include a 24-second shot clock and a longer 3-point arc.

“The kids don’t have to guard as long and don’t have to guard as hard because it’s a 24-second shot clock,” Medford said. “They’re not used to transition defense like we do here. So we got to push the ball against them a little bit and got some easy transition baskets. It’s a different game.”

Trinity sophomore Earvin Dizon, who scored 4 points against Marquette, said playing basketball in the U.S. is challenging.

“It’s a lot more physical,” he said. “It’s a lot faster. The 3-point line is a lot closer. The no-shot clock is a lot harder because against some teams you have to play defense for like a whole minute.”

Two days after losing to Marquette, Trinity visited Granite City and lost to the Warriors 74-43.

Trinity junior James Corben, who played in his second U.S.A. tour, said he enjoyed his visit to the St. Louis area.

“I thought Alton is a beautiful city,” he said. “St. Louis is very clean.”

Trinity had 30 players on its roster and they stayed with several families in the Alton area.

“We have a few people who are old members of our team and we got a few others who are good supporters of Marquette and people who want to be involved in this situation,” Medford said.

Follow AdVantage News Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter