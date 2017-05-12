From an Eagle to a Mustang

Civic Memorial senior Jacoby Robinson recently committed to play ice hockey and men’s soccer for Central Maine Community College in Auburn, Maine.

Robinson has been a major contributor to both the CM boys’ soccer program as a goalie and the Bethalto ice hockey squad in the Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association as a defenseman.

“I chose Central Maine because I like the opportunity to play both hockey and soccer in a way that I feel I can contribute to both teams,” Robinson said in a press release on the Mustangs’ website. “I have also felt very comfortable and at home in my visits that I have taken to the campus.”

As a soccer goalie Robinson finished his varsity career with 1,000 saves for the Eagles, which ranks third all-time in IHSA history. His 428 saves as a junior in 2015 rank fourth for most saves in a season in state history.

He corralled 296 saves this season as a senior, as CM enjoyed its best campaign with Robinson on the team with a record of 7-11-1.

For team success, the Eagle hockey team has fared much better. Robinson and his mates finished runner-up to Collinsville in the Class 1A MVCHA playoffs in 2015-16. This season Bethalto qualified for the 2A playoffs but were ousted by O’Fallon in the opening round.

Robinson produced 3 goals and 10 assists good for 13 points for the Eagles as a senior. During their quality run his junior season, Robinson tallied 5 goals to go with 11 assists for 16 points.

“I am a player that loves to body check and I do it with a passion,” Robinson said to Central Maine about what he brings to the table for hockey. “I am a lock down defender with a very good understanding of the game and what is going on around me. Having that ability enables me to make plays on both ends of the ice. I do play a very physical style of hockey and I will not back down from anybody.”

He added about his soccer prowess, “On the soccer field I am an aggressive goaltender. I like to go out and get the ball and limit the scoring opportunities of the opposing team.”

The Mustangs finished the 2016-17 hockey season with a 10-6 mark. They play in the American Collegiate Hockey Association.

Central Maine’s soccer squad finished 1-9 last season. The Mustang booters play in the Yankee Small College Conference.

Robinson comes to the Mustangs after being a 2-time MVCHA all-star and 2-year varsity captain for Eagle hockey and a 2-time Mississippi Valley all-conference selection, team MVP as a senior and 2-year varsity captain for CM boys soccer.