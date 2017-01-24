Gateway executive touts NASCAR format change

A Gateway Motorsports Park executive on Tuesday praised NASCAR’s announcement that it will change formats to conduct races in three designated stages.

“The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races at Gateway Motorsports Park always have created some great racing, but today’s announced changes should dramatically increase the intensity level,” Gateway Motorsports Park Executive Vice President and General Manager Chris Blair said. “We love the fact that all three stages of the race encourage an on-the-gas strategy and the new points system will really make it interesting when it comes time for the playoffs.

“I’m a fan of local short track racing and this new system gets closer to that aspect of the sport. Our entire staff at Gateway Motorsports Park is pleased with NASCAR’s efforts to bring new excitement to the sport and we think it will make our June 17 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series event even better.”

