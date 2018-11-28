Gateway Motorsports Park announces second doubleheader of 2019

Gateway Motorsports Park

Gateway Motorsports Park in Madison on Wednesday announced its second doubleheader of the 2019 season: INDYCAR and the NASCAR K&N Pro Series will race on the same track on the same day. The cars and stars of the Indianapolis 500 will be joined by NASCAR’s future heroes on Saturday, Aug. 24.

All three of NASCAR’s 2018 champions — Joey Logano (Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series), Tyler Reddick (Xfinity Series) and Brett Moffitt (NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series) — won their first NASCAR races in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series.

Gateway Motorsports Park Executive Vice President and General Manager Chris Blair made the announcement after speedway owner and CEO Curtis Francois signed the sanctioning agreement.

“Our slogan for 2019 is ‘action is the attraction,’ and this doubleheader will be the second of our 2019 season,” Blair said. “The combination of the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 and the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East-West combo race — two races on the same track on the same day — delivers on our promise.”

The first doubleheader of the 2019 season will be the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series-ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards combo on Saturday, June 22.

“We are offering more racing than ever before on our INDYCAR Weekend,” Blair added. “Gateway fans will see the third annual Bommarito Automotive Group 500 INDYCAR race, the NASCAR K&N Pro Series, Indy Lights, the Pro Mazda Series and vintage Indy Car racing over one two-day weekend here next year.”

Derek Kraus of Stratford, Wisc., won GMP’s inaugural NASCAR K&N Pro Series East-West combo race, the 2018 Monaco Cocktails Gateway Classic presented by West Coast Stock Car Hall of Fame.

To purchase tickets or obtain additional information on Gateway Motorsports Park, call (618) 215-8888 or visit the website.

