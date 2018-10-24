Gateway Motorsports Park recruiting groups for 2019 events

Gateway Motorsports Park

Gateway Motorsports Park in Madison is looking for several groups to help serve as community ambassadors for its 2019 NASCAR, NHRA and INDYCAR events.

These opportunities are ideal for groups that can staff 10 to 20 positions per day for 8- to 12-hour shifts. Opportunities include positions both inside and outside the venue (whichever is best suited for your group and its interests).

Work areas include ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) and courtesy cart shuttle drivers, ushers, ticket scanners, hospitality areas, parking sales and traffic direction, to name a few.

GMP will make a charitable donation of $9-$15 per hour (depending on department role) for each man-hour worked by your organization to your fundraising effort.

GMP will provide event tickets, t-shirts, a free lunch and beverages to all event workers.

These opportunities are much more productive than car washes, bake sales, or going door to door selling magazine subscriptions or gift cards.

GMP staff will work closely with nonprofit groups to keep everyone in the same zone, so that while raising money, you also are building relationships with your organization and time spent together.

Key dates:

To provide fans with the best experience possible — and to ensure your group has the ability to master the art of its fundraising efforts — the track is recruiting organizations that can commit to six key dates for the 2019 season (with projected duration of event).

Saturday, June 22: NASCAR Gander Mountain Truck Series, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. shift (10 hours)

Friday, Aug. 23: INDYCAR Pole Qualifying, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. shift (10 hours)

Saturday, Aug. 24: Bommarito Automotive Group 500, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. shift (10 hours)

Friday, Sept. 27: NHRA, noon to 8 p.m. shift (8 hours)

Saturday, Sept. 28: NHRA, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. shift (10 hours)

Sunday, Sept. 29: NHRA, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. shift (7 hours)

The team leader for each group will be required to attend one paid evening training session in May 2019 to review job tasks as well as one paid evening training session one week prior to each event for final event details, t-shirt pick-up and credentials.

Gateway Motorsports Park also has smaller group fundraising opportunities for mid-major events throughout the season. If you and your team of three to four people want to have a great weekend of excitement, please send us a message.

GMP is looking for teams of individuals who want to be a part of something special and understand the importance of greeting guests with a smile and a friendly attitude. If you, or your organization, wants to be a part of the great things happening at Gateway Motorsports Park, contact us at info@gatewaymsp.com.

For more information on Gateway Motorsports Park, call (618) 215-8888 or visit the website.

