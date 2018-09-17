Gateway owner receives award for innovation

Curtis Francois, owner and president of Gateway Motorsports Park in Madison, was honored Sept. 13 at Explore St. Louis’ Annual Meeting & Hospitality Hero Recognition at the America Center in downtown St. Louis.

Francois received the Innovator Award in recognition of his work in restoring Gateway Motorsports Park to prominence, including the return of INDYCAR racing to the St. Louis region.

The award was presented by Hospitality Sales and Marketing Association International board member Erin Jackson.

“Curtis Francois took over Gateway Motorsports Park in 2012 and has transformed it into a world-class facility with a host of exciting events, including the Verizon IndyCar Series, which was attended by more than 35,000 and broadcast internationally,” Jackson said. “He is recognized for his innovation and leadership in attracting new tourism dollars to the St. Louis region.”

