Gateway proves to be a challenge

× Expand Photo by Jeff Helmkamp Gateway Motorsports Park turned out 16,000 fans for the annual Drivin’ For Linemen 200, part of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. That’s the most during the Curtis Francois era at GMP for an NCWTS race.

On the night before Father’s Day, John Hunter Nemechek, the 20-year old driver of the No. 8 Chevy, stole the show at the fourth annual Drivin’ For Linemen 200 at Gateway Motorsports Park en route to delivering his dad and team owner Joe Nemechek the best present ever.

“Today was a very special day,” Joe Nemechek said after his son and driver won the Drivin’ For Linemen 200.

It was an inspiring win for John Hunter Nemechek.

“To get him a Father’s Day gift, something like this is very special as a boss, as a mentor, as a dad,” John Hunter Nemechek said. “Pretty much everything he is to me, it’s definitely inspiring seeing what he does for me and I won’t ever be able to thank him enough.”

Nemechek fought the GMP 1.25-mile track all night until finally, at the end, the adjustments made throughout the night came through.

“Track position was everything; clean air was everything,” he said. “A lot of guys were shifting in turn one and two and that’s kind of where I was getting beat through the restarts and through the final laps and luckily we freed up enough to where I didn’t have to shift and I could keep my momentum up and I got a run on Crafton in there, past the four and they got together.”

The Nemco Motorsports Chevy driver has had fairly good luck before at GMP, this being his fourth attempt to tame the track, but never could get over the hump and find victory lane.

“It feels really good to get the monkey off our back, not only for here at Gateway, but for this year in general,” John Hunter Nemechek said. “We’ve had a really fast truck, like I said,” he said. “I’ve run up front, I’ve led laps here the last few years and I’ve either gotten taken out or made a mistake and ended up wrecking, still finished third and sixth for the past two years but turn three has been treacherous for me with five to go, so I’m just glad we didn’t have a caution there at the end.”

Virtually all contenders for the points championship and who have raced GMP prior to this year have similar things to say about the 1.25-mile track. They really enjoy racing there, but it is a difficult set up for the crew chiefs.

The series points leader heading into the Drivin’ For Linemen 200 and coming out of the race and also the defending series champion is Johnny Sauter.

“I’ve always enjoyed racing at Gateway,” Sauter said in a pre-race press release. “The unique 1.25-mile track offers a certain degree of difficulty. It’s certainly not an easy track by any means.”

Matt Crafton, driver of the No. 88 FVP/Menards Toyota Tundra, came into the Gateway race third in points and finished fourth.

“I love going to Gateway,” Crafton said. “Gateway reminds me of the old Phoenix. The corners are very different. The corners of one and two are definitely a little tighter than the old Phoenix, but it has banking, and it’s a tighter corner. Turns three and four are a lot flatter, and you never can have a truck that’s going to handle perfectly at both ends, so it’s one of those deals where you have to figure out which end you want to be the best at.”

The uniqueness of Gateway’s 1.25-mile oval was not lost on defending race winner Christopher Bell. Bell, the driver of Kyle Busch Motorsports No. 4 Toyota Tundra, leaves the strategy up to crew chief Rudy Fugle.

“The combination of having two distinct corners and practicing in the day and racing at night make Gateway one of the toughest races on the schedule for the driver, crew and crew chief to gel,” Fugle said. “It’s like Pocono, where you can’t have the perfect setup for all the corners, you have to pick which corner you want to make better. The other challenge will be practicing during the day when it’s 95 degrees and then racing at night when it’s 70 degrees.”

The Drivin’ For Linemen 200 has been increasing in popularity throughout the area since the track reopened in 2012 by local businessman Curtis Francois.

Gateway estimates 16,000 fans were on hand for this year’s race, and that is the most for a NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race since the Francois era began.

