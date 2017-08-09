Gateway support races Aug. 10 open to spectators

MADISON — Two support races will be run prior to the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Valvoline Verizon IndyCar Series race Saturday, Aug. 26, at Gateway Motorsports Park: Indy Lights presented by Cooper Tires and Pro Mazda presented by Cooper Tires.

The tests for both series will run from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Aug. 10 and are open to the public.

These series could be considered the triple-A and double-A franchises to “the big leagues.” Many INDYCAR drivers have graduated from these two series, including 2011 Indy Lights champion Josef Newgarden and 2010 Pro Mazda champion Conor Daly, who drives for motor sports legend A.J. Foyt.

Race fans are invited to watch the stars of tomorrow test on Gateway’s new pavement in preparation for race day on Aug. 26.

Aug. 10 test schedule:

9-9:30 a.m. — Pro Mazda

9:45-10:15 a.m. — Indy Lights

10:30-11:15 a.m. — Pro Mazda

11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m. — Indy Lights

12:15-1:15 p.m. — Lunch break for teams

1:15- 2 p.m. — Pro Mazda

2:15-3 p.m. — Indy Lights

3:15-3:50 p.m. — Pro Mazda

4:10-4:50 p.m. — Indy Lights

5-5:50 p.m. — Pro Mazda

6-7 p.m. — Indy Lights

Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Valvoline

In addition to America’s best drivers, the inaugural Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Valvoline also will draw competitors from Australia, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, France, Japan, New Zealand, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Russia, and the United Kingdom.

Tickets start at $35 and are available at gatewaymsp.com/indycar/ or by calling the GMP ticket office at (618) 215-8888. Children age 15 and younger are free (general admission) with a paid adult.

For more information on Gateway Motorsports Park, call (618) 215-8888 or visit www.gatewaymsp.com. Follow GMP on Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram. Join the conversation at @GatewayMSP and #Bommarito500.

Follow AdVantage News Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter