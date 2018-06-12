GOLF: GCHS alumni open returns to Legacy

The Granite City Warriors golf team is having its second annual alumni open on June 24 at the Legacy Golf Course. The event is sponsored by Dairy Queen.

Shotgun starts at 9 a.m., and the event has a one-person scramble format. Men and women of all skill levels are welcomed and they can register by emailing event director Robby Steen at steen_rob@yahoo.com, logging into Facebook @GCHSAlumniGolfers or appearing in person at the Legacy. Proceeds from tournament benefit the GCHS golf program.

The entry fee is $60 and it includes golf, food on course and Dairy Queen treats during awards.