GCHS grapplers look forward to next season’s endeavors

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Granite City senior Kyle Thompson wrestles Plainfield North’s Matt Hennessey in the 195-pound wrestleback quarterfinals of the Class 3A state tournament on Feb. 18 at Champaign.

The Granite City Warriors enjoyed another strong season on the mats this season.

Granite City finished 13-7 overall and 5-2 in Southwestern Conference play and surpassed last year’s win total of 10. The Warriors now have 1,475 victories in their 84-year history.

“It was better than last year and the year before,” said George Kirgan, who is 88-27 in his five years as Granite City coach. “We’re working to improve and hopefully, we can keep these kids out for wrestling. It’s a tough sport. Our numbers have been down. It’s hard to keep kids out. We work hard. We just hope the future kids stick it out and we’re going to work hard this offseason. We’re going to go into some tournaments, do some training and do the best we can.”

The Warriors’ season ended Feb. 18 after senior Kyle Thompson lost 4-2 to Plainfield North’s Matt Hennessey in the 195-pound wrestleback quarterfinals of the Class 3A state tournament at State Farm Center in Champaign.

“He had a heck of a fight there,” Kirgan said. “I’m proud of him. I wished there could have been an award for his abilities.”

The Warriors will lose Thompson, Korinthian Nabors, Brandon Bettag and Greg Marti to graduation, but they’ll bring several returning key wrestlers such as freshman Reide Wilson and juniors Cordele Macklin, John Hirsch, Chris Santiago, Chase Nelson and Josh Harsh.

“We have a lot of good kids coming back,” Kirgan said. “We have 11 starters coming back from last year. We should be pretty good. I’m optimistic and I’m ready to get back to work.”

Thompson, who plans to play football at Quincy University, came up one victory short of going to the medal round for the second year in a row. He was Granite City’s lone state representative.

“I told him I was proud of him,” Kirgan said. “He’s been the wheel, he’s been consistent and a hard worker and he’s been a great leader. There are some lessons he learned from this sport that carried over into his life. It’s tough.”

The Warriors have 75 state placewinners in their history, but haven’t had one since 2012. Kirgan said getting an all-state medal is not easy.

“The 3A state tournament is by far the toughest state tournament around,” he said. “You can go to Iowa, Indiana, Missouri and Wisconsin, but the Illinois 3A state tournament is the toughest there is.”

Thompson finished 38-10. He won regional and sectional championships, placed second at the Geneseo Tournament and third at the William “Red” Schmitt Holiday Wrestling Tournament. Thompson beat Hennessey in the semifinals of the Normal Community Sectional en route to his first sectional title.

“I did everything that I wanted to do but get the medal at state, but I’m still happy with everything I did,” Thompson said.

Nabors was the Warriors’ top performer at 285, winning a regional title and placing second at the Geneseo and Granite City tournaments. He finished 30-5 after getting pinned by Yorkville’s Ryan Morris in the first period of the Normal Community Sectional consolation semifinals.

Harsh won 26 matches at 120, Hirsch had 22 wins at 145 and Wilson finished 16-13 at 170.

The Warriors started their season on Nov. 23 with victories over Cahokia, East St. Louis and Mount Zion, but then lost five of their next seven matches and were 5-5 on Dec. 15.

Then Granite City got hot, winning eight of its next 10 matches — including victories over Missouri powerhouses CBC and Whitfield — to finish with its 83rd consecutive winning season.

The Warriors finished third in the conference standings after going 3-4 last year. Besides East St. Louis, they also had SWC victories over Alton, Collinsville, Belleville West and Belleville East.

Granite City placed third in the Class 3A Granite City Regional and had seven sectional qualifiers.

Follow AdVantage News Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter