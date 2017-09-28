GCHS gridders trying to get back on track

× Expand Photo by Dan Cruz Granite City junior running back Jerry Watson runs away from a Belleville West defender on Sept. 22 at Kevin Greene Field. Watson has been a highlight for the 2-3 Warriors, leading the team with 671 total yards from scrimmage while scoring 6 touchdowns, 2 rushing, 2 receiving and 2 returns.

After a strong start, the Granite City Warriors football team has struggled through the last three weeks of the 2017 campaign.

The Warriors suffered a 41-0 loss at the hands of Southwestern Conference foe Belleville West in Week 5. Granite City suffered a 52-7 loss to Edwardsville on Sept. 19 and a 42-14 loss to Belleville East on Sept. 8. GCHS kicked off the season with a 52-41 win over Jersey on Aug. 25 and then earned a 55-30 win over Carbondale on Sept. 1. Granite City is now 2-3 overall and 0-3 in the SWC.

“We played two games really well, non-conference,” Granite City coach Carl Luehmann said. “Since then we’ve had some injuries and that’s hurt us, but the kids are playing very hard. The ones that are here are being coachable and we’re getting some things done.”

Granite City is coping with an injury to a key player. Starting quarterback Freddy Edwards suffered a shoulder injury in the third game of the year against Belleville East. Luehmann said he was unsure when he will return. Edwards scored 7 touchdowns, rushed for 431 yards and connected on 13 of 19 passes for 301 yards prior to the injury.

“Freddy (Edwards) is a phenomenal athlete and a team leader,” Luehmann said. “It’s not a good thing to lose a guy like that.”

Junior Austin Bonvicino has been playing quarterback in Edwards’ absence. Luehmann said after the loss against Belleville West that his performance had improved over the previous week. Bonvicino was the backup quarterback last year.

Like any football team on a losing streak, the Warriors have to stay in good spirits and work toward future successes.

“It’s tough for these kids,” Luehmann said. “But you just have to preach to them that we have a whole season to go and that they need to keep fighting and keep working. You have a handful of kids who are coachable and they have to keep it up. Most of these kids do what we ask of them.”

The Warriors have seven seniors this year: Eugene Williba, Jordan Smith, Adam Marmion, Cordele Mackin, Nathan Hill, Darrion Harvey and Cody Kuenkler.

“The seniors are doing well and leading,” Luehmann said. “They are unlike anyone else here in that they come out and practice and work hard.”

Junior running back Jerry Watson has earned some impressive statistics this season. Watson, a junior, has scored 6 touchdowns and carried the ball 72 times for 416 yards. On receiving, he’s caught the ball 11 times for 255 yards. Watson has scored 2 rushing TDs, 2 receiving TDs and 2 return TDs.

“Jerry (Watson) is a hard runner,” Luehmann said. “He’s elusive and athletic. He and Freddy (Edwards) are a good complement.”

Watson, who started playing varsity football as a freshman with the Metro East Lutheran Knights as part of the MELHS/Madison co-op team, tries to make every play count.

“I just play my hardest,” he said. “I just do my best on every play.”

Granite City is scheduled to leave the Southwestern Conference after this year and will go independent. The Warriors were a founding member program of the SWC back in 1923. The conference was disbanded for two seasons in 1953-54 and ‘54-55 and besides that the only other time Granite City was out of the league was from 1975-85.

“We’re in a tough conference,” Watson said. “We’re trying to leave with making a statement.”

Sophomore linebacker Logan Gordon is having a quality year. He’s had 50 solo tackles and eight assists. Luehmann said Gordon “plays hard every play.” In addition, junior defensive back Richard Graham has 25 solo tackles and 5 assists.

“It’s about reading the keys and my coaches prepare me well,” Gordon said. “I just go out there to do the best that I can.”

Like Watson, Gordon earned a varsity playing position early in his career. He played varsity as a freshman but didn’t start. He finished last year with eight solo tackles.

“It was a lot of fun for me,” Gordon said of his freshman season.

Granite City will take on the Collinsville Kahoks (0-5) at 7 p.m. Friday at Collinsville for another SWC showdown.

Follow AdVantage News Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter