GCHS hires pair of new coaches for ‘17-18

The Granite City boys basketball and boys soccer programs will have new coaches for the ‘17-18 season.

Gerard Moore was named the new Warriors’ boys basketball coach and Ryan Reeves was selected to take over the boys soccer program. Both were hired at the Granite City School Board meeting on April 25.

Moore will be GCHS’ third boys basketball coach in three years. He replaces Raffi Karibian, who headed the program for one season before resigning.

“I love the program dearly,” Moore said. “It was the place where I started. They gave me my first opportunity. I have worked a very long time in the district, almost six years. I know the district well. I had the opportunity to step in and help out because it’s a place that I like. My family lives in the community, so I felt like it was the right timing.”

Reeves will be the ninth head coach in the 50-year history of the Warriors’ boys soccer program. He succeeds Kenny Jackson, who headed the program for three years before stepping down after the ‘16 season ended.

“Basically, what happened was the person they were considering for the job had reconsidered,” Reeves said. “They were looking for a teaching position along with the coaching position. But at this time, the administration couldn’t provide that for that candidate. So they reopened the process and they asked me if I had an interest. I’m still pretty visible in the community. I’ve got a daughter (Payton) who is a sophomore on the girls team, a niece (Abby) on the girls team and my son (Chase) is going be at the high school next year.”

Both Moore and Reeves are looking to help their programs get back to their winning ways. The boys basketball team won just one game this winter after getting 14 victories the year before. The boys soccer program finished 5-10-6 last fall, its eighth straight losing season.

Moore will return to head coaching after a year hiatus. He coached the Riverview Gardens boys program for two seasons (2014-16). He will also continue his duties as athletics director at Madison High School.

Moore will take over a team that will return several key players, including freshman Freddy Edwards and sophomore Zidane Moore. Zidane is Moore’s son.

“I just felt like it’s my opportunity to kind of get back and help that program,” Moore said. “It’s going to take a lot of work. In my opinion, (former Granite City) coach (Steve) Roustio and coach Raffi laid the groundwork. They’ve done a good job. Even though the record last year didn’t show how good they are, eventually Granite City is going to be a good program because they laid the groundwork and all I have to do is build on it.”

Moore said one of his goals is to get students from the elementary and middle school levels interested in playing basketball.

“By getting plenty of kids and trying to develop more talent across the board, that will give us a better chance of building this thing,” the new boys basketball coach said. “One of coach Karibian’s problems was he didn’t have the numbers with the departure of Kenny Berry and Tra’ and Ron Allen. He didn’t have a whole lot to work with. I just have to build that base.”

Moore’s daughter, Addaya, turned in an outstanding two-year career with the GCHS girls basketball team and will play at the University of Illinois next year.

Reeves will take over a GCHS boys soccer program that has 10 state championships, more than any other school. The Warriors haven’t won a state title since 1990 and their last trip to state was in 2002.

“The goal is obviously to get to state,” Reeves said. “But realistically, the goal right now since we’re starting a really young team is to be very competitive and, if not, win most or all of our non-conference games and try to put a stamp on the conference to let them know that we’re back and ready to compete. We’re going to do things the right way, win or lose, and see if we can progress within the next couple of seasons.”

Reeves graduated from GCHS in 1991. He played on the 1989 and 1990 state championship teams.

“Those were the good days,” he said. “Those were the days when that (Granite City) was the place to be, whether it’s a Tuesday night, Thursday night or Saturday afternoon.”

Reeves has some coaching experience with the Granite City Elks soccer program.

“I helped my son play and coached his team at a younger age,” he said. “Most of my experience was with the younger ages. Both of my kids and my niece have been at Scott Gallagher since they were 5 years old.”

Reeves works as a salesman for Anheuser-Busch. He’s been with the company for 15 years.

“I kind of make my own schedule,” the new boys soccer coach said. “I have the time available to get there in the afternoons and be dedicated to the boys and try to get things going in the right direction.”

