The Granite City girls volleyball team will conduct a camp for elementary, middle school and high school students from July 23-25 at Memorial Gymnasium.

The camp will run from 9 a.m.-11 a.m. for athletes fifth through eighth grade and from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. for high school players. The cost is $30.

First-year Granite City coach Brittany Spotanski is the instructor. Contact her at britkult2@hotmail.com.