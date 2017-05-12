Getting a leg up

× Expand Photo by Dan Cruz Marquette senior Ketoura Ngwa is all smiles waving to the crowd at SIUE’s Korte Stadium on May 2 during a game vs. Granite City. A broken leg from a car accident last summer has not detoured Ngwa’s goal to get back on the soccer field.

Marquette Catholic High’s Ketoura Ngwa is ending her senior soccer season while coming off a long road of recovery.

Ngwa was involved in a car crash on June 30, 2016, that broke her tibia, fibia and ligaments in her lower leg that make up the sydesmosis joint. Doctors had to perform surgery, which resulted in her having to miss almost an entire year of off-season training before coming back to the pitch this season for the Explorers.

On top of that, her team has moved up a class from 1A to 2A, where they have been facing tougher competition than in past years. Marquette entered this week with a 3-7-1 record.

“I think it has been going better than expected; I mean I’m obviously a little out of shape after not having played for a year, but I just have to work to get back, do a lot of running for college,” Ngwa said. “The toughest part is just those first explosive steps, whenever I am getting ready to run. I definitely have to work on that because I kind of lost all that.”

Ngwa has played club soccer at a high level all of her life and has been the key defensive player for the Explorers the last 3 seasons. In her playing time at Marquette, the Explorers have never failed to win a sectional championship and last year they advanced to the state for the first time since 2013.

Last year, Ngwa helped the Explorers shut out opposing teams 11 times.

“She is certainly a key element in our success over the last 3 years,” head coach Steve Mitchell said. “In that time she has been my best defensive player.”

Ngwa’s injury also came at an inopportune time for the Explorers, as they moved up to 2A. It has taken a toll on them as a team. While they have been able to compete with the other teams in 2A, it has at times been a challenge not having their best defensive player at 100 percent.

“I think every game we have been doing better coming together as a team,” Ngwa said about the jump up to 2A. “We have been doing some team bonding stuff, too. For all the years I have been here we have been a 1A school, so we were used to winning.”

Ngwa said while the initial pain of the injury was bad, it was nothing compared to the emotional pain of trying to rehab her leg back into playing shape.

“I think it was just in the times where I wasn’t walking, and I just thought, I’m not going to be able to play anymore, I don’t think I’m going to be able to do this. I was in a really depressed stage,” Ngwa said. “I was like, I’m not going to be able to be the same person; I’m not going to be able to work back to where I am. I’m off this whole year; I’m not going to be able to get my fitness back. I think that’s when I was like, I can’t do this. That was right after my surgery.”

Thanks to some perspective from her parents and encouragement from her teammates, Ngwa picked herself back up and completed the necessary rehab to be in playing shape for 2017.

“Without my parents I probably would not be where I am — I would have still been at the stage of not wanting to play soccer anymore,” she said.

There was a great deal of therapy in between, however.

“I did a lot of therapy,” she said. “I think I did therapy when I was on crutches, then I did therapy when I got off of crutches and then therapy when I was in a walking boot and therapy again when I was out of the walking boot. I think I did about throughout the whole thing, about 6 months of therapy. It was a lot, like three times a week.”

But like any good athlete, she was able to see the positive side of things, albeit with a little help from the teammates and parents.

“I think it just mentally prepares me for bigger challenges,” she said. “When it happened I thought it was the end of the world. I was talking to my mom: she was like, this should motivate you to get better than you were before. So, if anything, this is just a motivating factor for me.”

One of the issues Ngwa faces is trying to get her coach and teammates to push her, and not to take it too easy on her because of her injury.

“I need them to push me because if nobody pushes me, I’m not going to be able to get better, and that’s what I need. But I like how they push me,” she said.

In an effort to reduce the risk of re-injuring the leg in tackle situations, Mitchell has also moved Ngwa to midfield, a position she was not accustomed to playing before.

“I used to be defense; now I’m playing in the middle,” Ngwa said. “Coach was kind of adamant about me not tackling so much at first, but now I’m good, so I have to adapt to this middle position.”

“She’s getting there, she’s definitely put in the work and I have to applaud her efforts,” Mitchell added. “She certainly has the right attitude.”

Last year Ngwa signed a letter of intent to attend Mount St. Mary’s University in Maryland on a soccer scholarship. Along the way, Ngwa also said Mount Saint Mary’s has stuck with her and been supportive of her rehabilitation efforts.

“(Mount St Mary’s coaching staff) have been really helpful about it — like they have been super supportive,” she said. “They have been wanting to help me get better, and they have been getting trainers to get me these exercises to specifically help me with getting better with this injury. I like how they are just staying right by me and giving me time to get better instead of just throwing me aside. They are treating me more like an actual individual as much as a player.”

Ngwa still says she has a long way to go, but at least she is on the right trajectory.

“Obviously I am trying to work myself up to where I used to be,” she said. “I wish I could push myself harder, but obviously I am still out of shape, still got to work on everything. But every day gets a lot better.”

