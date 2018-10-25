Getting his kicks at GCHS

× Expand (Left) Granite City sophomore Chase Reeves looks to make a move against Collinsville on Oct. 16 in the Class 3A Collinsville Regional semifinals. Reeves pulls double duty for the Warriors on the soccer team and as the kicker for the football squad. [photo by Bill Roseberry](Right) Reeves attempts a field goal against Carbondale on Aug. 31 at Kevin Greene Field. Reeves is playing in his second year with the GCHS football team. [photo by Jeff Helmkamp]

Ever since fall sports practices started in August at Granite City High, Chase Reeves has been busy.

The sophomore was a member of the GCHS boys soccer and football teams. He played 21 soccer matches and 9 football games and has practiced with both squads.

“It’s tiring, but I get it done,” said Reeves, a kicker for the football team and a midfielder for the soccer squad.

The busy schedule has been paying off for Reeves. He helped the boys soccer team finish with its best season in 10 years and helped the football team return to the state playoffs after a seven-year hiatus.

“It’s amazing,” Reeves said. “It’s a lot of fun playing with those guys.”

Reeves has been a valuable player for both teams. He’s the football team’s top kicker with 6 field goals and 34 extra points. He led the boys soccer team in assists with eight.

“He’s an amazing kid with an amazing family,” Granite City football coach Brad Hasquin said. “His dad (Ryan) is really supportive in everything he does.”

Reeves is playing his second year with the Granite City football team. He hadn’t played any football before his freshman year.

“They asked me last year to come try it out,” Reeves said. “I went out and played and did good.”

Reeves finished with a team-high 15 PATs in ’17. He was one of three freshmen on the varsity roster.

Hasquin, who took over football coaching duties at GCHS this year, said he’s pleased with the way Reeves is performing as kicker.

“The truth of the matter is he’s a good kicker and hopefully his future gets even better as he gets older with a stronger leg,” Hasquin said. “Maybe he can play college football with it.”

Reeves will get to play another football game at 7 p.m. Friday, when the Warriors play a Class 7A first-round state playoff game against the Batavia Bulldogs on the road. Granite City is 5-4 and is making its first state tournament appearance since 2011.

Reeves helped the boys soccer team finish 9-10-2 after winning just two matches last year. Granite City also finished undefeated at home, going 6-0-1.

“We’re doing a good job and hopefully we keep it going,” said Reeves, who also plays with the St. Louis FC select soccer team. Reeves played with a Granite City team that had mostly seniors.

“It’s really fun,” he said. “I’ve only been here two years, but I made a good bond with the seniors and juniors and everybody who has been coming in.”

Reeves said his father, Ryan, was helpful to him this season. Ryan wrapped up his second season as GCHS head soccer coach. “I know he expects a lot out of me, so that’s what I try to give,” Reeves said. “I know he gets on me, but that’s because he loves me.”

The sophomore said after two years of high school, he’s hoping to have a bright future.

“I would like to get a couple of scholarships and I look forward to the rest of my career and what I’m going to do in the long run,” he said. “Hopefully, it will all work out.”

Follow AdVantage Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter