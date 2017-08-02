Girl power

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Water Works’ Bailey Grinter competes in the 100-meter freestyle in the 15-18 girls division at the Southwestern Illinois Swim Association championship meet on July 23 at Paddlers Pool. Grinter won three events and helped the Marlins finish second in the five-team meet.

The championships continue to pile up for Bailey Grinter.

The Water Works swimmer brought home three Southwestern Illinois Swim Association titles after placing first in the 100-meter freestyle, 50-meter freestyle and the 100-meter backstroke in the 15-18 girls division at the league championship meet on July 23 at Paddlers Pool.

“She’s awesome,” Water Works teammate Olivia Ramirez said. “She’s an amazing swimmer.”

Five months ago, Grinter won a national title after coming out on top in the 50-yard freestyle finals at the YMCA Short Course Nationals in Greensboro, N.C. She also won a state title in the 100-yard backstroke while competing with the Edwardsville High swimming team in November.

At the SWISA meet, Grinter’s performance earned her a first-place High Point award and helped the Marlins finish second with 1,819 points.

“Obviously, she’s Bailey,” Water Works coach Elizabeth McPherson said. “She’s a really good freestyler and backstroker.”

Grinter also helped Water Works turn in a solid effort in the girls division. The Marlins scored 1,144 points, more than any other team. They finished first in 25 events; 20 of them were in the girls division.

“They did pretty well,” Grinter said.

Water Works outscored its opponents in the girls division in all of its dual meets this season. The Edwardsville team scored 252 points against Sunset Hills, 248 against Splash City, 238 against Paddlers and 195 against Summers-Port.

Besides Grinter, McPherson, Ramirez, Karis Chen, Emily Moody, Ava Whittaker, Allison Naylor, Karissa Osborn and triplets Savannah, Autumn, and Isabella Grinter are among other Water Works girls who enjoyed strong seasons this summer.

“I know all of the girls did really well in all age groups across the board,” McPherson said. “I don’t know why our girls are so good. It’s kind of weird that everyone can do something different and give it a go in whatever races they’re in.”

Grinter was one of 10 Water Works swimmers who earned SWISA High Point awards. The others were Ramirez, McPherson, Chen, Moody, Whittaker, Savannah Grinter, Karissa Osborn, Cohen Osborn and Hunter Schlueter.

Chen had four first-place finishes in the 9-10 girls division, placing first in the 100-meter intermediate medley and the 50-meter breaststroke and helping the medley and freestyle relay teams pick up victories. McPherson, who earned another year of eligibility this summer, placed first in the 100-meter IM and the 50-meter butterfly in the 15-18 girls division, Whittaker came out on top in the 50-meter freestyle and the 50-meter breaststroke in the 11-12 girls division and Cohen Osborn won the 50-meter backstroke and the 100-meter IM in the 11-12 boys division.

Grinter swam a 1:01 in the 100-meter freestyle, 27.67 seconds in the 50-meter freestyle and a 1:07.65 in the 100-meter backstroke at the SWISA meet. She also helped the medley and freestyle relay teams place second.

“It was a little hot, but we got into the pool, which was nice, and I think I swam pretty well,” Grinter said.

Grinter has a total of 16 first-place finishes in the 15-18 division. She holds the SWISA record in that age group in the 100-meter freestyle, 50-meter freestyle and the 100-meter backstroke.

Grinter competed in her third meet this summer. She had five first-place finishes against Splash City on June 22 and was part of two winning relay teams at the SWISA Relays four days later.

“I haven’t been in the pool as much this summer as I was last summer because I’ve been away to college and going to California,” she said.

Grinter was one of three Water Works swimmers who competed in their final SWISA meet. The others were Spencer Sholl and Savannah Brannan. They were honored before the meet.

“It’s bittersweet,” Grinter said. “I kind of wished I could have done more because it was super fun, but I’m also glad that I’m done because I’m moving on to the next stage of my life.”

Grinter will continue her successful swimming career at the University of Tennessee next year.

“I’m really excited, but I’m kind of nervous because I don’t know anyone,” Grinter said. “I’m seven and a half hours away, so I know I can call my mom if I need to. I’m mostly excited to be on my own a little bit.”

