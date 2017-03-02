GIRLS’ BASKETBALL: CM’s Troeckler, E’ville’s Silvey earn first-team all-state

The Associated Press released the Class 3A and 4A all-state teams for girls’ basketball on Thursday and the accolades keep pouring in for Civic Memorial’s Allie Troeckler, Granite City’s Addaya Moore and the Edwardsville Tigers.

Troeckler was the top vote getter on the 3A team, garnering 62 total points to edge Morgan Park’s Destiny Harden (57 points). The 5-foot-10 senior forward, bound for SIUE next season, helped lead the Eagles to a 31-3 and the 3A University of Illinois Springfield Super-Sectional where they lost 44-39 to Rochester.

She averaged a double double on the season, with 23.4 points per game and 10.1 rebounds per game, both team highs.

Troeckler leaves CM as its all-time leader in points (2,677), rebounds (1,090), blocks (332) and steals (392). She helped the Eagles compile a 110-24 record during her stellar four-year career. She was also first-team all-state as a sophomore and second-team as a junior.

Edwardsville senior Mackenzie Silvey made it onto the first-team in 4A. She was one of three Tigers to get state recognition. Megan Pranger was named to the second-team, while Kate Martin garnered honorable mention status.

Silvey, a 5-foot-11 guard signed to play with Southern Illinois University Carbondale next season, leads EHS with 15.9 points per game. She shoots 38.4 percent (68-of-157) from 3-point land. Silvey joined the 1,000 point club for the Tigers at the end of the 2015-16 season.

She garnered 47 points, fourth highest on the 4A first-team, but just 7 points off of top vote getter Brea Beal of Rock Island (54).

Moore of GCHS, a 6-0 senior forward headed to the University of Illinois, was the top vote getter on the 4A second-team. She earned 31 points, 8 ticks behind Montini’s Kaylee Bambule (39), the last selection on the first-team.

Moore averaged a team-best 21.5 points per game to go with 8.4 rebounds per clip. In just two seasons after transferring from Riverview Gardens High School in Missouri, Moore poured in 787 points for the Warriors.

Pranger, a 6-0 junior forward for Edwardsville, was second in points on the 4A second team with 25. She averages 13.3 points per game and a team-best 8.1 rebounds per contest this season. She joined the 1,000 point club for the Tigers early in the ‘16-17 campaign.

Martin was the third Edwardsville player to gain state attention as an honorable mention. She is a 6-0 junior guard known for her tenacious defense. Martin matches Pranger with 13.3 ppg., while averaging 5.5 rebounds per game and a team-high 2.8 steals per game. She has scored 989 points in her career and should join the 1,000-point fraternity at EHS this weekend at the 4A state tournament.

Both Pranger and Martin are gaining plenty of Division-I interest with one prep season remaining.

The trio of state recognized Tigers have their third-ranked team in the state in the 4A state tournament beginning Friday. Edwardsville meets top-ranked Lombard Montini at 5:30 p.m. in the semifinals. EHS owns a flawless 31-0 record entering the state tournament.

The Tigers are looking for their first state title in program history. Their best finish was second place in 2012 when they lost 63-51 in the state finals to Chicago Whitney Young.