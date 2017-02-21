GIRLS’ BASKETBALL: CM blasts Murphysboro, advances to sectional finals

WATERLOO — The Civic Memorial Eagles are back in the sectional finals.

The Eagles dismissed Murphysboro 60-39 on Tuesday in the Class 3A Waterloo Sectional semifinals to advance to a sectional title game for the fourth consecutive season. CM improved to 30-2 with the win, while the Red Devils closed their campaign at 22-8.

The win sets up the fourth meeting between the Eagles and Highland Bulldogs this season at 7 p.m. Thursday in Waterloo. Highland (29-3) ousted Carterville 69-43 in the other semifinal game Tuesday. The Eagles own a 2-1 advantage over the Bulldogs from the regular season.

CM understands it will have to fix its slow starts in the postseason to have a chance on Thursday. On Tuesday the Eagles saw program points leader Allie Troeckler relegated to the bench with two fouls at the 6:59 mark of the first quarter. She didn’t return until the 5:27 mark of the second quarter. She spent roughly 12 minutes on the bench in the first half altogether.

“What’s that all about?” an agitated CM head coach Jonathan Denney said. “She’s done that about five times this year, not been very smart. She got two stupid, unnecessary fouls and if she’s going to do that she’s going to watch the team probably lose a sectional championship on Thursday if she wants to give that kind of effort early.”

The Eagles had others step up in Troeckler’s absence fortunately. Junior Kaylee Eaton netted 14 first-half points to soften the blow. She had 18 for the game.

Eaton said the team understood their roles and the urgency with Troeckler on the bench.

“I knew after Allie went out someone had to step up big,” Eaton said. “With her with two fouls we knew it was going to be a game, but I think I let us have some breathing room so we could keep playing. We know we have to step up and I think that’s what everybody did. Hannah Schmidt had a couple of big rebounds, Kourtland Tyus pushed it up the floor really good and Alaira Tyus took care of the ball.”

Denney credited the rest of the Eagles stepping up in Troeckler’s absence, too.

“The first quarter and a half showed that we are more than Allie Troeckler. We know there is going to be life after Allie Troeckler because you’re running with some freshmen and some juniors out there on the floor,” Denney said. “I thought the other kids played well. They stepped it up and everybody had a little something to say to stretch out the lead for us without Allie, but let’s be honest, she’s got to be on the floor for us in this postseason run. She can’t take herself out of the game like that.”

Murphysboro couldn’t take advantage of the opportunity though. Eaton scored a bucket followed by a pair of free throws and a field goal from Tori Pfeifer to extend the CM lead to 8-2 when Troeckler went out. The Eagles led 15-9 at the close of the first quarter.

“That team is loaded regardless,” Red Devils’ head coach Keith Jones said. “It doesn’t matter if (Troeckler) is out or not, or who was out, they’re loaded from top to bottom and that’s a great team.”

The defense helped CM get a foothold on the game. The Eagles turned Murphysboro over 14 times in the first half with their pressure.

“We thought looking at their schedule compared to ours we didn’t think they played teams that put a lot of pressure on them,” Denney said. “I thought that could be a big difference. I thought early in the first half and through the second quarter and into the third quarter we stretched our lead out by forcing a lot of turnovers.”

A 14-0 run that spanned over 4 minutes of the second quarter really helped balloon CM’s lead. Eaton sparked it with a couple buckets, followed by a Kourtland Tyus 3-pointer and when the scoring spree ended the lead expanded to 32-13. The Eagles entered the break with a comfortable 32-15 lead.

Troeckler then returned with a vengeance in the third quarter, pouring in 12 points in the frame to extend it to 50-27 entering the final 8 minutes.

The Red Devils never got closer than 21 points the rest of the way, which ended up the final deficit.

Troeckler finished with a game-high 22, with 18 coming in the second half. But CM understands things need to improve for Thursday. It needs Troeckler on the floor and it must shoot better than the 1-for-13 from beyond the arc it shot on Tuesday.

“We definitely need to take care of the ball better,” Eaton said. “We need to get better possessions and defense is a big part of it.”

Denney echoed the same sentiment.

“We need to come out and do what we do well, take care of the basketball a little better and make sure we’re blocking out and taking care of our assignments on defense,” he said. “I really feel if we play well we can win, but at the same time if we’re careless with the basketball it’s a coin flip. If you don’t take care of the basketball against Highland you’re only going to get so many possessions, so we’ve got to be a little smarter as a basketball team and get good possessions here in the postseason.”

CLASS 3A WATERLOO SECTIONAL

(Semifinals)

CM 60, MURPHYSBORO 39

Red Devils 9 7 12 12 — 39

Eagles 15 17 18 10 — 60

Eagles (30-2) — Hannah Schmidt 5, Kourtland Tyus 7, Allie Troeckler 22, Kaylee Eaton 18, Alaira Tyus 4, Tori Pfeifer 4. 2FG — 24 3FG — 1 FT — 5 PF — 15.

Red Devils (22-8) — Angel Jones 14, Mikayla Brasel 14, Kayla Walker 11. 2FG — 15 3FG — 0 FT — 9 PF — 12.