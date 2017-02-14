GIRLS’ BASKETBALL: CM starts slow, finishes strong in win over Cahokia

ROXANA — The Civic Memorial Eagles started the Class 3A Roxana Regional the way they were supposed to — with a 71-31 win over Cahokia — but it didn’t come without a cost.

CM freshman Anna Hall got caught in a scrum going after a loose ball at the 6:22 mark of the second quarter and crashed to the floor. As she began to rise, she grabbed her neck and went back to the floor.

After an extended delay in the game, Hall was transported off the floor via a backboard while wearing a neck brace. She was taken to St. Louis Children’s Hospital for precautionary measures.

“Basketball is secondary tonight,” Eagles’ head coach Jonathan Denney said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Anna Hall and I’m probably headed over there after we watch this game. I want to make sure she’s alright. She’s a big part of our team, probably our best defensive player on the post. She’s had a really good season as a freshman and I just hope it’s precautionary and she’s able to get back with us down the road.”

CM senior Allie Troeckler, who poured in a game-high 30 points to go with 11 rebounds, 5 steals and 3 assists, said it was troubling to see Hall motionless on the floor. It’s something she’d never dealt with in her career before Tuesday.

“In all my years of playing basketball, I've never had anything like that happen,” Troeckler said. “All of us were concerned for her, but we needed to go out and play the game for her.”

With the win the Eagles improved to 28-2 and will continue their season at 7 p.m. Thursday vs. Triad in the Roxana Regional championship game. The Knights defeated the Jersey Panthers 37-24 in the late semifinal game Tuesday in Roxana.

Prior to Hall’s injury CM was floundering in its postseason debut. The Eagles only owned a 4-3 lead after the first quarter and were up just 10-5 when Hall went down.

Troeckler found herself on the bench for much of the first quarter when Denney pulled her for what he thought was lackadaisical play.

“The energy was terrible at the beginning of the game,” Troeckler said. “Me especially, and being a leader on the team when my energy is low the team doesn’t have my energy to feed off of and that made a big difference. We were able to pick it up come the second quarter.”

After the long injury delay the Eagles came back reenergized. Junior Kaylee Eaton thought the stoppage in play got CM refocused.

“When (Hall) was lying there we were all hoping she was OK, but then we had to focus on our own game and we had other people step up and make sure we played for her and played as a team,” Eaton said.

The Eagles churned out a 16-4 run when they returned to action, extending their lead from 10-5 to 26-9 and never looked back.

Troeckler was a big part of that surge. She scored 16 of her 30 points in the second quarter. Eaton chipped in with a couple of 3-pointers along the way too and Hannah Schmidt and Tori Pfeifer provided spark off of the bench with free throws and solid rebounding and defense.

“I told the girls, ‘There’s going to be a time where we’re going to be challenged with some adversity and we’ve got it first hand here,’” Denney said. “We didn’t come out ready to play. I thought we were kind of sluggish and careless with the basketball and unfortunately it was Allie Troeckler that kind of set that tone early with a couple of non-challant passes and it was time for her to sit. I was hoping maybe what happened happened. I was hoping it would get her mad a little bit and I think she played pretty darn good after that.”

CM also played stingy defense in the second quarter, forcing the Comanches to cough it up 12 times in the frame and carried a comfortable 33-15 lead into the locker room.

The Eagles kept that rolling in the third quarter, ballooning their lead to 55-21 entering the fourth and turning Cahokia over 9 more times. The Comanches had 31 turnovers overall in the game.

CM coughed it up 22 times itself. The Eagles understand they can’t have lapses on the court like they did Tuesday as they move deeper into the playoffs. It will get much harder to recover.

“Coach talked to us about it and he said we won’t make it far if we do that,” Eaton said. She finished with 12 points on Tuesday to complement Troeckler. “We all know that, but we all need to get it through our heads.”

CM will be looking for its fifth consecutive regional championship when it takes the court Thursday against Triad. The Eagles defeated the Knights by a combined 48 points in their two previous meetings this season.

CLASS 3A ROXANA REGIONAL

(Semifinals)

CM 71, CAHOKIA 31

Comanches 3 12 6 10 — 31

Eagles 4 29 22 16 — 71

Eagles (28-2) — Kourtland Tyus 4, Kaylee Eaton 12, Allie Troeckler 30, Alaira Tyus 7, Tori Pfeifer 8, Hannah Schmidt 2, Jenna Christeson 2, Kaylee Klaustermeier 4, Ashlyn Emerick 1, Mackenzie Cato 1. 2FG — 19 3FG — 4 FT — 21 PF — 16.

Comanches (11-12) — Makayla Brownlee 13, Tajza Pratcher 2, Katelyn Clark 2, Micheala Jeffries 2, Lachaundria Scott 4, Destiny Robinson 4, Whitney Gines 4. 2FG — 14 3FG — 0 FT — 3 PF — 22.