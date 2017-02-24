GIRLS’ BASKETBALL: CM stifles Highland, heads to supers

WATERLOO — A super performance catapulted the Civic Memorial Eagles into the Class 3A University of Illinois Springfield Super-Sectional.

The Eagles raced out to a 14-0 start and never looked back Thursday against the Highland Bulldogs at the 3A Waterloo Sectional finals, cruising to a 61-52 victory.

The Bulldogs coughed it up 21 times, including 14 in the first half against a pressuring CM defense. They started the game 1-of-10 from the floor, while turning it over 12 times.

It was the performance Eagles’ head coach Jonathan Denney was looking for, as they improved to 31-2 on the season. Highland closed its campaign at 29-4.

CM now meets Rochester (30-3) at 7 p.m. Monday at UIS. The Rockets pummeled Mattoon 69-39 in the Decatur MacArthur Sectional title tilt on Thursday.

“We took ourselves back to that Salem Tournament and we put ourselves in that locker room and how hungry we were early in the season when we played (Highland) the first time,” Denney said of the Eagles beating the Bulldogs for the 3rd time in 4 meetings this season on Thursday. “I couldn’t ask for anything better. All the credit goes to these girls. They’ve worked their butts off all season long. A year ago we lost this game and they had it in their minds they weren’t going to let it happen this time and they played their butts off.”

A year ago CM left the Benton Sectional with their heads hung low after losing to Highland 49-42. The Eagles didn’t want to replicate that feeling again. Now they have the second sectional crown in school history and have a chance to make their first state appearance with a win on Monday.

“They’re a good team, we’re a good team and we always see each other so many times throughout the year that really builds the rivalry,” CM senior Allie Troeckler said. She scored 25 to lead the Eagles Thursday.

The night started in a stalemate. Troeckler netted a free throw at the 5:09 mark of the first quarter for the first points and Hannah Schmidt added another free throw 20 seconds later to make it 2-0. Troeckler’s basket in the paint at the 4:12 mark was the first field goal of the game and then Kourtland Tyus’ 3-pointer at the 3:11 mark extended to 7-0 and got the Eagles percolating.

A Kaylee Eaton trey at the 1:00 mark ballooned it to 14-0. Ellie Brown of the Bulldogs finally sank a 3-pointer with 29 seconds left in the quarter for their first field goal. CM led 14-3 when the buzzer sounded.

After starting slow in their first three postseason games, it was the spark the Eagles needed to get rolling.

“We knew there was more on the line tonight and we knew exactly what Highland would be bringing and we knew what we had to bring in order to get it done tonight,” Troeckler said of the fast start.

It didn’t help Highland’s cause that 6-foot senior star forward Alex LaPorta went to the bench with two fouls at the 2:09 mark of the first quarter. She returned at the 6:35 mark of the second quarter, but it wasn’t enough to slow CM, which expanded its advantage to 22-3 at the 4:56 mark.

“When you start the two halves like we did you can’t expect to win the ballgame,” Bulldogs’ head coach Mike Arbuthnot said. “We came out and didn’t get the job done. We missed some easy bunnies, missed some layups. We were on 3 points forever.

“We showed great fight, the kids have a lot of heart, but (CM) deserved to win the ballgame. They turned us over 21 times, they’ve got a great player in Troeckler and I wish them the best of luck. They were the better team tonight.”

Highland did answer with a 12-2 spurt to cut it to 24-15 and trailed by single digits at 26-17 at the half.

Unfortunately for the Bulldogs the nightmare started over in the third quarter, as the Eagles sprinted out to a 13-2 start. Troeckler closed that run with a basket at the 3:39 mark of the third to elevate the lead to 39-19.

“Defensively we were as good as we’ve been all season for the first two quarters,” Denney said. “They were pretty desperate and we got pretty careless with the ball in the second half, but the way we played defense and the way we shot the ball early gave us the cushion to have a few silly plays and get away with it.”

CM lead 44-28 after three quarters, but Highland continued to fight. The Bulldogs got as close as 7 points with 1:20 to play in the game on a score by Rece Portell, but the Eagles closed the game going 6-of-6 from the free throw line to seal the win.

Overall, CM shot 52 percent (18-of-34) from the field and 74 percent (23-of-31) from the charity stripe. Highland was just 16-of-47 (34 percent) from the field.

The Eagles are in the supers for only the second time in program history now. The last time was the freshman season for CM’s two seniors, Troeckler and Annika Ochs. Troeckler admitted this one felt a little sweeter.

“I think it’s more exciting this time,” Troeckler said. “It’s my senior year, my last season and as a freshman I don’t think I fully understood what it meant to get a sectional title and I do now.”

Eaton, a junior, has heard the stories of the sectional excellence and is glad to be a part of some herself. Now it’s time for the next step.

“We’ve always talked about it and we know we want to get up there (to state),” Eaton said. “Getting to this point makes us happy and we’re really excited to move on with the season and excited for what’s to come.”

The first thing to come is a weekend of practice to prepare for Rochester, which has won 19 straight games. The Eagles have won 14 consecutive games themselves and Denney said they’d like to win a few more.

“It was a great win, we’re going to enjoy this tonight, but we’re going to move on and focus on what’s ahead because our goal is to get to state and win it and we’ve still got to win a super-sectional,” Denney said. “It’s going to be a weekend of practice and preparation so we can get the same effort Monday night.”

CLASS 3A WATERLOO SECTIONAL

(Championship Game)

CM 61, HIGHLAND 52

Bulldogs 3 14 11 24 — 52

Eagles 14 12 18 17 — 61

Eagles (31-2) — Hannah Schmidt 2, Kourtland Tyus 5, Allie Troeckler 25, Kaylee Eaton 16, Alaira Tyus 9, Tori Pfeifer 4. 2FG — 13 3FG — 4 FT — 23 PF — 20.

Bulldogs (29-4) — Rece Portell 13, Ellie Brown 3, Alex LaPorta 11, Madison Wellen 25. 2FG — 9 3FG — 7 FT — 13 PF — 22.