GIRLS’ BASKETBALL: E’ville wallops Alton

EDWARDSVILLE — The Edwardsville Tigers ended the regular season in style on Thursday at Lucco-Jackson Gymnasium.

They finished it off in perfect fashion, routing Alton 78-12 in the regular season finale for both Southwestern Conference schools. EHS went up 27-0 after one quarter and started the game on a 38-0 run, taking a 45-4 lead into the break on the way to the win.

The Tigers improved to 26-0 and 14-0 with the win, while the Redbirds dipped to 3-22 and 0-14. Both teams now prepare for the Class 4A playoffs next week.

“That’s the best I’ve seen one of their teams play in the first half,” AHS head coach Bob Rickman said. “Everything they did was flawless and we couldn’t get a break.

“When you’ve got four girls on the floor that are 5-10 or bigger, that have that much of a size advantage over us, we can’t do a lot. Last game (against EHS), we shot some 3s, we hit some 3s and that’s because they let us. Tonight they didn’t let us have those shots.

“I believe they’re the best team in the state. I told (Edwardsville head coach) Lori (Blade) before the season started that they were the best team in the state. The only way they don’t win a state championship is if they have a bad night. That’s the reality of it. They’re that good. They have five girls that are going to play (Division) I basketball. We’re playing a D-I basketball team.”

Coupled with the fact that it was the final night at Lucco-Jackson Gym for seniors Makenzie Silvey, Criste’on Waters and Jasmine Bishop, it gave the Tigers a little extra emotion entering Thursday.

Silvey led all scorers with 18 points, while Waters chipped in with 9 and Bishop had 5, including the first bucket of the night.

“It was bittersweet really,” Waters said. “I get to go on to college and I’m glad my coaches have helped me with that, but I’ve had four years of my blood, sweat and tears here. I built a bond with everybody and it’s kind of like I have to leave that all here.”

Silvey understands the perfect regular season is just the first step for the Tigers, now it starts over with the postseason.

“I know we have more games coming next week and hopefully the week after and that’s what we’re looking forward to now,” Silvey said.

EHS heads to the 4A Collinsville Regional, starting with either Collinsville or East St. Louis at 6 p.m. Tuesday. The regional finals are scheduled for 7 p.m. on Feb. 16.

Silvey knows it’s win or go home now.

“We know that every game could be our last now,” she said. “We just have to stay focused and not get rattled and play our hardest.”

Blade believes her team will be tested and ready when the postseason begins following a regular season where they averaged 32-point margin victories.

“I’ve been in this long enough to know that anything can happen, but I will say I like this group,” Blade said. “I like how their chemistry is, I like their mentality and their work ethic right now is really good.

“They get challenged in practice every day. The JV kids do a good job. They take a beating some days, but they do a great job battling. We have mental lapses, it’s high school kids. You watch pros do it and you think, ‘I’m yelling at a 16 year old for doing stuff like that.’ It’s just a matter of if we can execute and do what we’re capable of doing. We’ll see how it plays out, but I like where we’re at.”

While Edwardsville stays close to home in Collinsville, the Birds head to the 4A Springfield Regional and get somewhat of a fresh start by staying away from their SWC foes. The only conference school there is O’Fallon, but Alton wouldn’t see them until the regional finals.

AHS opens at 7 p.m. Monday against Quincy in a play-in game. The Redbirds lost to the Blue Devils 44-20 earlier in the season, but Rickman thinks it remains a winnable matchup.

Alton is only a few games removed from reaching the finals of the Hillsboro Tournament in Missouri where it picked up two of its three wins on the season and lost the title game 48-46 to Seckman.

“Having played (Quincy) and losing to them is the thing that hurts, but hopefully we can realize we were not a good team in that game and that’s not necessarily indicative of how we’ve been late in January.”

SOUTHWESTERN CONFERENCE

EDWARDSVILLE 78, ALTON 12

Redbirds 0 4 4 4 — 12

Tigers 27 18 20 13 — 78

Tigers (26-0, 14-0) — Jasmine Bishop 5, Makenzie Silvey 18, Rachel Pranger 14, Kate Martin 14, Criste’on Waters 9, Myriah Noodel-Haywood 4, Quierra Love 6, Jaylen Townsend 6, Mogan Hulme 2. 2FG — 28 3FG — 3 FT — 13 PF — 12.

Redbirds (3-22, 0-14) — Deija Carter 6, Rayn Tally 2, A’llurah Bowens 4. 2FG — 4 3FG — 0 FT — 4 PF — 16.