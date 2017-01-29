GIRLS’ BASKETBALL: Eagles beat Lebanon for Carrollton title

CARROLLTON — Make it a trifecta.

The Civic Memorial girls’ basketball program won its third tournament title of the 2016-17 season by beating the Lebanon Greyhounds 48-35 in the finals of the Carrollton Invite on Saturday.

The Eagles tacked on another trophy following Salem Thanksgiving Invitational and Jersey Holiday Tournament titles. The victory catapulted CM to 22-2 on the season, while Lebanon — the No. 1 team in the state in Class 1A — suffered its first loss to fall to 23-1.

“I think so, yeah,” Greyhounds’ head coach Chad Cruthis said of the Eagles being the best team they’ve faced this season. “We call them a three headed monster, they’ve got two good shooters (Kaylee Eaton and Alaira Tyus) and they’ve got (Allie) Troeckler inside, so you’ve got to pick your poison… I think them and Highland are two of the best in the area and then Edwardsville a class up. For a 1A team I’m glad we got a chance to play them. A game like this and losing is better than playing an opponent and winning by 30 or 40 points.”

CM head coach Jonathan Denney was happy to see the Eagles win their third tournament of the season. It felt good to win in Carrollton after losing the finale to Calhoun the last two seasons, too.

“This is our fifth year in it and the first year we got beat by a Quincy Notre Dame team that was probably the best team in the state regardless of class, then we had (‘13-14) when we went to the super-sectional and won one and then the last two years we’ve lost to a Calhoun team that’s been in the state championship game in 1A,” Denney said. “It’s good to win this. Girls’ basketball when I took the job in Bethalto was mediocre at best and this is the first time in my 11 years that we’ve won three tournaments in a season and that says a lot about how hard these kids work in the offseason.”

It also marked the second straight season that Troeckler has earned MVP honors in Carrollton. She paced all scorers with 20 points on Saturday night.

“It’s really exciting to get MVP up here two years in a row, but I don’t care if I get MVP as long as we come out with a win and we did tonight,” Troeckler said.

And while Troeckler was the MVP of the tournament, the MVP of the championship game was CM’s stout defense. The Greyhounds like to slash to the basket with their speed, but the Eagles size and outstanding help defense closed off those scoring lanes quickly on Saturday. Lebanon turned the ball over a whopping 25 times in the loss.

“We wanted to play really hard, gritty defense and play tough on them and I think we did that tonight,” Denney said. “I know they got a couple of easy drives where we missed assignments, but I thought for the night the defense was outstanding.

“When (Krista and Kendra Bass) go to the basket they’re going to score and we wanted to make sure we were there on help and I thought our girls did a fantastic job on that.”

The Greyhounds nabbed a 5-2 lead early on a trey by Kendra Bass at the 5:30 mark of the first quarter, but the Eagles responded with an 11-0 run to spring in front 13-5.

Kaylee Eaton started the spree with a 3-pointer and Troeckler capped it 2 minutes and 20 seconds later with her first bucket of the night. Hannah Schmidt provided the other 6 points of the run as a spark off of the bench. CM never trailed the rest of the way.

The Eagles led 15-7 after the first quarter and led by 24-11 with 2:57 in the first half. They carried a double-digit lead into the break at 25-15.

“We’re a 1A school and it’s hard to mimic what they’ve got with our reserves,” Cruthis said. “You can’t mimic their quickness and height. The Troeckler girl is one of the best 3A girls in the area. It’s their quickness and aggressiveness.”

Lebanon chipped away in the third quarter, dwindling the deficit to 5 at 29-24 on a 3-pointer by Emily Reinneck at the 3:53 mark.

Troeckler answered with a traditional 3-point play, while Anna Hall and Eaton added scores in the paint and CM extended its lead to 36-25 at quarter’s end.

The Greyhounds were never able to get closer than 11 the rest of the way.

Troeckler knows if the Eagles play defense and box out on rebounds like they did Saturday it’s a great recipe for success down the stretch of the season.

“It shows us what we need to do, box out, go get the rebound and protect the ball on offense, too,” Troeckler said. “Those were the keys tonight.”

Eaton joined Troeckler on the all-tournament team, which also included Granite City’s Addaya Moore, Lebanon’s Kendra and Kristin Bass and Emily Reinneck, Calhoun’s Grace Baalman, Jersey’s Mackenzie Thurston and West Central’s Annika Kaufmann and Danielle Starks.

The Eagles are back in action at 7:30 p.m. Monday at Waterloo in Mississippi Valley Conference action. They have 5 games remaining on the regular season schedule.

CARROLLTON INVITATIONAL

(Championship game)

CM 48, LEBANON 35

Greyhounds 7 8 10 10 — 35

Eagles 15 10 11 12 — 48

Eagles (22-2) — Kourtland Tyus 7, Anna Hall 7, Allie Troeckler 20, Kaylee Eaton 5, Alaira Tyus 2, Hannah Schmidt 6, Monica Baker 1. 2FG — 18 3FG — 2 FT — 6 PF — 11.

Greyhounds (23-1) — Casey Berberich 2, Emily Reinneck 6, Krista Bass 7, Madison Schoenfeld 6, Kendra Bass 14. 2FG — 10 3FG — 4 FT — 3 PF — 10.