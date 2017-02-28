GIRLS’ BASKETBALL: Eagles fall short of state bid

SPRINGFIELD — Things were going good for the Civic Memorial Eagles Monday, then came the 4:15 mark of the third quarter.

With the Eagles leading the Rochester Rockets 25-18, senior Allie Troeckler went to the bench with her fourth foul. Rochester then outscored CM 26-14 the rest of the game on the way to a 44-39 victory in the Class 3A University of Illinois Springfield Super-Sectional.

The crushing loss closed the Eagles’ campaign at 31-3, a win short of the program’s first state berth. The Rockets improved to 31-3, winning their 20th straight game.

“I’m sure (Rochester head coach) J.R. (Boudouris) is going to tell you that was probably the difference in the game and I’m going to tell you that was the difference in the game,” CM head coach Jonathan Denney said of Troeckler heading to the bench with her fourth foul. “I think when she was on the floor they didn’t have an answer for her. Unfortunately we couldn’t keep her on the floor as long as we wanted to.

“What made us great this year is we survived without Allie, we scored without Allie and beat good teams — T-Town (Teutopolis) and Highland — with Allie in foul trouble and I felt they were kind of looking around for her a little bit (tonight)”

The SIUE-bound Troeckler led all scorers with 26 points and had the Eagles flying high for much of the game. She also chipped in with 10 rebounds in just 24 total minutes of play.

CM started the game on a 6-0 run behind a basket from freshman Kourtland Tyus and a field goal and two free throws by Troeckler.

A bucket from Rochester’s Madison Faulkner knotted it at 8-8 with 39.8 seconds to go in the first quarter, but another Troeckler score propelled the Eagles in front 10-8 when the frame ended.

CM extended its lead in the second quarter of the low-scoring affair. Tori Pfeifer sparked the Eagles off the bench with a basket with 1.8 seconds to go in the opening half to push them in front 19-14 going into the locker room.

Coming out of the break CM kept its foot on the gas. Behind two baskets from Troeckler plus a pair of free throws, the Eagles led 25-16 at the 5:55 mark of the third.

Troeckler then fouled the Rockets’ 6-foot-3 Angela Perry, who hit two free throws to cut it 25-18 and picked up foul No. 4 diving on top of a Rochester player going for a loose ball and sending her to the bench.

The Rockets had their own foul troubles with senior Lyric Boone relegated to the bench early with two fouls before eventually fouling out with 5:27 to go in the game. Rochester coach J.R. Boudouris thought that hurt his team as much as Troeckler’s efforts in the game.

“What was big about (Troeckler’s fourth foul) is Lyric Boone for us was in foul trouble as well, so when she comes off the floor now we don’t have a great matchup for (Troeckler),” he said. “My assistant Lindsay Howard said, ‘Why don’t you go with (Nicole) Robinson, who is probably our best on-the-ball perimeter defender and let Angela help if she dives for the block.’ I thought Troeckler was doing most of her damage off of the dribble, so great call by my assistant to go to that. They tried to take advantage of it, but Perry did a great job of getting back side help when she did try to post us up.”

Havilyn Dulin came off of the bench and completed a traditional 3-point play to cut CM’s lead to 25-21 and when the buzzer sounded on the third quarter the Eagles lead was at 27-24.

Denney gambled and left Troeckler on the bench to start the fourth quarter and a quick score from Alaira Tyus extended CM’s lead to 29-24 at the 7:00 mark.

But the Rockets went into orbit from there. They cut it to 29-28 on a score by Nicole Robinson at the 5:16 mark. Denney got Troeckler back on the floor at the 4:15 mark, but it wasn’t enough.

Rochester tied it at 29-29 at the 3:41 mark on a free throw by Dulin, then two Perry free throws at the 3:00 mark gave the Rockets their first lead of the game at 31-29. A smooth Faulkner mid-range jumper extended it to 33-29 and closed a 9-0 Rochester scoring spree. The Rockets never trailed again.

Denney wavered on putting Troeckler back in before he did, but decided to push it as long as he could.

“Awe man, I was debating,” Denney said. “If we would have been down at the start of the fourth quarter she would have probably been in there, but I thought if we could steal a few minutes there in the fourth then that was the way to go. Looking back I’ll probably question that, maybe I should have went at 6 instead of 4, but we still had the lead… We still had some opportunities. It’s just disappointing. We thought we were as good or better and I think we showed that most of the night. Unfortunately, it didn’t show on the scoreboard at the end of the night and that’s all that matters.”

CLASS 3A UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS SPRINGFIELD SUPER-SECTIONAL

ROCHESTER 44, CM 39

Eagles 10 9 8 12 — 39

Rockets 8 6 10 20 — 44

Eagles (31-3) — Kourtland Tyus 2, Allie Troeckler 26, Kaylee Eaton 3, Alaira Tyus 4, Tori Pfeifer 4. 2FG — 14 3FG — 1 FT — 8 PF — 20.

Rockets (31-3) — Lyric Boone 4, Aubrey Magro 8, Nicole Robinson 2, Madison Faulkner 11, Angela Perry 11, Havilyn Dulin 8. 2FG — 11 3FG — 0 FT — 22 PF — 12.