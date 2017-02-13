GIRLS’ BASKETBALL: Jersey ends Roxana’s season

ROXANA — Roxana’s first stint in Class 3A was pretty unsuccessful.

The Shells opened the 3A Roxana Regional on Monday with a tough 60-18 loss to the Jersey Panthers. It ended their season at 8-17.

The Panthers improved to 16-11 with the win. They advance to meet the Triad Knights at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, following the Cahokia and Civic Memorial game at 6 p.m. The Comanches bested Columbia 51-44 in the other opening round game on Monday.

Roxana was bumped up to 3A this season with an enrollment of 566. The cutoff for the 3A classification in IHSA is 557. The Shells will go back to 2A next season where they’ve been since the expansion to a 4A system in the IHSA in 2007-08.

First-year head coach Brian Diskin wouldn’t blame the classification for Monday’s loss though.

“I think it makes a little bit of a difference; our ability to be prepared for that type of competition,” Diskin said. “A lot of it comes back to how prepared were we individually when the season started. Everything builds off of that. That’s been our big emphasis, working on individual skills and trying to get a mentality developed that you have to work on basketball between the seasons, not just during.”

For Jersey coming from the rugged Mississippi Valley Conference where its played both CM and Highland twice, head coach Kevin Strebel thought his team was truly prepared for Monday. The Panthers raced out to an 18-0 lead and led 18-2 after the first quarter. They also turned the Shells over 26 times in the win with constant pressure in the backcourt.

“Playing that really tough competition really pays off for you down the stretch,” Strebel said. “It’s one of those things where you jump out early. I think we were a little more physical, pressured a little more than they were able to handle. All that paid off nicely for us and got us the lead.”

Roxana was able to chip away a bit in the second quarter. Junior Sara Kreutztrager scored a bucket with 6.3 seconds left in the opening frame and Emma Lucas tacked on two quick field goals in the second quarter to cut it to 18-6, but the Shells could never get it under 10.

They entered the locker room behind 28-10 despite a much better second quarter.

“They kind of hung around there in the second quarter,” Strebel said. “It was 18-0 at one point and it went to 28-10, so they played us even for that stretch. They did some nice things with some back cuts and we missed a few chip shots there… I was pleased with the girls came out and responded in the second half though and really played hard.”

Bethany Muenstermann — who led all scorers with 12 points — got the Panthers started with a trey to open the second half and they went on to outscore Roxana 17-4 in the third quarter. They nabbed a comfortable 45-14 lead entering the fourth.

In the end Diskin said the 26 turnovers were a glaring blemish and the biggest reason for the loss.

“I have to say, 26 turnovers tonight there’s no question that was it,” he said. “You look at the difference in the score and it seems to me every time you have a turnover that’s a point between you and them. It makes sense with us losing by the margin we did.”

Lucas led the Shells with 8 points, while Kreutztrager had 6 and Abby Palen scored 4 to round out the scoring.

Palen leads a group of three seniors, joined by Taylor Antoine and Amber Johnson, who closed their Roxana careers Monday. Diskin said the trio will be missed, but it also means there is a lot of youth in the program moving forward.

“Abby got the majority of the playing time out of those three," Diskin said. "We can build on the things we learned this year and add some more things (with the youth) that can maybe help us out in some tough situations."

CLASS 3A ROXANA REGIONAL

(First Round)

Shells 2 8 4 4 — 18

Panthers 18 10 17 15 — 60

Shells (8-17) — Abby Palen 4, Sara Kreutztrager 6, Emma Lucas 8. 2FG — 8 3FG — 0 FT — 2 PF — 8.

Panthers (16-11) — Brianna Schroeder 6, Kiara Chapman 5, Mackenzie Thurston 10, Ashleigh Trochuck 6, Bethany Meunstermann 12, Peyton Tisdale 6, Hannah Hudson 2, Alexis Liles 2, Abby Manns 2, Morgan Davis 2, Hannah Jones 2, Katelyn Walker 5. 2FG — 20 3FG — 5 FT — 5 PF — 10.