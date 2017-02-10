GIRLS’ BASKETBALL: Knights advance to 1A Madison Regional finals

× 1 of 4 Expand Photo by Eric Stauffer MELHS' Destiny Williams brings the ball up the court vs. Madison on Thursday during the 1A Madison Regional semifinals. The Knights won and advance to the title game at 7 p.m. Friday vs. top-seeded Lebanon in Madison. × 2 of 4 Expand Photo by Eric Stauffer Ellen Schulte of the Knights goes up for the tip to start the game vs. Madison in the 1A Madison Regional semifinals on Thursday. × 3 of 4 Expand Photo by Eric Stauffer Metro's Ashlee Robinson looks for a teammate on Thursday vs. Madison in the 1A Madison Regional finals. × 4 of 4 Expand Photo by Eric Stauffer MELHS' Sami Kasting makes a pass on Thursday vs. Madison. Prev Next

MADISON — A strong first quarter helped the Metro East Lutheran Knights claim a victory over the Madison Trojans on Thursday night in the semifinals of the Madison Class 1A Regional.

MELHS walked away with a 69-58 win. The Knights capitalized from Sami Kasting’s outside shooting early. The sophomore guard hit a three at the 7:25 mark and another at the 6:48 mark to give the Knights a 6-0 lead to start the game. Ellen Schulte’s field goal at the 4:22 mark of the first quarter staked Metro to a 15-0 start. The Knights led 18-5 at the end of the first quarter.

Metro improve 9-16 with the win, while the Trojans finish the season with a 11-9 mark.

The Knights now have their hands full, taking on the Lebanon Greyhounds at 7 p.m. Friday in the regional championship game. Lebanon has a 27-1 record and is ranked first in 1A in the state.

They will have to lean on their scoring duo from Thursday to have a chance against the Greyhounds.

Kasting and Schulte led MELHS’ offense this year averaging 13 and 14.1 points per game, respectively. Kasting finished the Madison contest with 25 points and Schulte scored 23 points. Kasting had seven treys.

“They were huge tonight,” Metro head coach Rob Stock said. “Sami shooting from the outside and Ellen getting to the basket down low. That was big for us, it let us play inside/outside. We got some other people involved because they had to concentrate on Schulte and Kasting.”

Kasting said her shot “was looking better than it has been.”

She added, “My teammates were getting me the ball and I was making them.”

Schulte said her team rebounded and shot the ball well.

“This game shows we’re better than our record,” Schulte said. “We play a lot of tough teams in the season to prepare us for regionals.”

Madison defeated MELHS 52-48 in a regular season meeting on Dec. 1, but the Knights had the last laugh.

“It’s about time,” Stock said on his team’s explosive start. “We’ve been the ones playing catch up all year long. For us to get out to a 15-0 lead was huge for us. I think it gave us a lot of confidence. We could relax a little bit and play our game throughout the rest of the game.”

The Trojans made some changes after the Knights’ dominating first quarter, as they started playing a full court press. The Trojans outscored Lutheran 14-13 in the second quarter and the Knights led 31-19 at halftime. The Knights committed six turnovers in the second quarter while the Trojans had three.

“We knew it was coming,” Stock said of the defensive change. “We talked all week about making sure we were being patient. We weren’t trying to dribble through traps and we were moving the ball up the floor by passing. For the most part, when we did that, we were successful. We got some good looks.”

Trojans’ coach Spencer Saal felt the change was effective.

“I think it helped in the end,” he said. “Our girls picked it up. They stole the ball and hustled. They didn’t finish some layups that they should have finished, had those gone in it would have been a different game.”

Madison continued to battle in the third quarter. Tamara Anderson’s field goal at the 3:45 mark cut Lutheran’s lead to 10 points (38-28). However, the Knights never lost the lead. Schulte’s field goal at the 3:15 mark ignited a 6-3 run and MELHS led 44-31 at the 2:19 mark.

The Knights led 51-36 at the end of the third quarter and cruised to the victory.

CLASS 1A MADISON REGIONAL

(Semifinals)

METRO EAST LUTHERAN 69, MADISON 58

Metro East Lutheran 18 13 20 18 — 69

Madison 5 14 17 22 — 58

Knights (9-16) — Sami Kasting 25, Ellen Schulte 23, Taylor Brady 8, Ashlee Robinson 7, Maddie Stewart 4, Emma Eberhart 2. 2FG - 17 3FG – 10 FT - 5 PF- 11.

Trojans (11-9) — Tamara Anderson 22, Konnija Greer 16, Delphanae Griffin 8, Tamia Anderson 7, Pierra Barbee 3, Sierra Brownlee 2. 2FG – 16 3FG – 7 FT - 5 PF - 8.