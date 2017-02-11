GIRLS’ BASKETBALL: Lebanon ends MELHS’ season

MADISON — Metro East Lutheran’s season came to an end on Friday with a 57-19 thrashing at the hands of the Lebanon Greyhounds in the championship game of the Class 1A Madison Regional.

The Knights finished the season with a 9-17 mark while Lebanon, the No. 1 ranked 1A squad in the state, improved to 28-1.

Lebanon’s defense dominated the contest early and was the difference in the outcome.

“We had an up and down season,” Metro head coach Rob Stock said. “This is one of the toughest schedules we’ve had since I’ve taken over. It seems like everyone we added this year was at the top of their game.”

The Greyhounds’ full court press defense spread MELHS out across the court from the early minutes and made passing and shooting difficult for the Knights. They committed 13 turnovers in the first quarter alone.

The contest was a low-scoring affair in the beginning. Sami Kastings’ trey at the 7:21 mark in the first quarter gave Lutheran a 3-0 lead, but the slim advantage only stood for a few minutes. The Greyhounds pulled ahead 4-3 behind free throws from center Madison Schoenfeld and a Schoenfeld field goal at the 3:34 mark. Lebanon owned a 10-6 lead at the end of the first quarter and it extended that lead to 16-points (24-8) by halftime.

“I thought we played a pretty good first quarter,” Stock said. “I thought we were in it in the first quarter. I thought we executed what we wanted to execute. We were breaking the press. They made some adjustments. We just wanted to keep coming backwards instead of looking up the court and that’s where we got in a lot of trouble. They’re a very good team that has a chance to do some great things in the state tournament. Anytime you go up against a team like that, you want to give it your best effort and I think we did give it our best effort. The shots weren’t falling today and they put a lot of pressure on us, it caused a lot of turnovers. We didn’t rebound well either. When you’re playing a team like that, you need to rebound well and keep players like (Schoenfeld) off of the glass.”

Lebanon coach Chad Cruthis felt his team’s defense made the difference when the shooting could have been better.

“We didn’t shoot the ball well in the first half,” he said. “We were 1-15 from the arch and 37 percent on the two. In the second half, we shot 50 percent from the floor, so obviously that helps.

“Defensively, I’m very proud of them. We always preach to them about playing good defense, you can keep yourself in a lot of ball games when your offense isn’t doing too well.”

The Greyhounds continued to control the lead in the second half and held a commanding 48-17 lead at the end of the third quarter. While the Knights failed to place a single player in double figures, Lebanon placed a trio of players in double figures, as Schoenfeld led the way with 16 points, Kendra Bass had 13 and Emily Reinneck threw in 11.

“We weren’t shooting well in the beginning,” Schoenfeld said. “But then we calmed down, got focused and we started making our shots. It all kind of clicked together in the end.”

CLASS 1A MADISON REGIONAL

(Championship Game)

LEBANON 57 METRO EAST LUTHERAN 19

Lebanon 10 14 24 9 — 57

Metro East Lutheran 6 2 9 2 — 19

Knights (9-17) — Sami Kasting 6, Emma Eberhardt 4, Taylor Bradley 3, Ellen Schulte 2, Destiny Williams 2, Miriam Wolff 2, 2 FG - 8 3 FG – 3 PF- 4

Trojans (28-1) — Madison Schoenfeld 16, Kendra Bass 13, Emily Reinneck 11, Casey Berberich 9, Krista Bass 8, 2 FG – 17, 3FG – 5, PF - 7