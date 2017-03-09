GIRLS’ BASKETBALL: Rickman resigns as head coach at Alton

Alton girls’ basketball head coach Bobby Rickman resigned from his position on March 3.

Rickman coached the Redbirds for 4 seasons, compiling a 26-80 record, including a 15-13 season in 2013-14, his first year at the helm.

"It was one of the toughest decisions I have had to make, and it hurts a lot to admit defeat. I tried with everything I had to make things better, and at the end of the day, I did not accomplish that,” Rickman said in an email on Thursday.

The 2013-14 season was the best season for the program since winning a regional in 1985. Alton went 3-23 this season and 0-14 in the Southwestern Conference.

Rickman was the fifth head coach of the program in the last 10 years, following Tammy Talbert (2002-08), Will Gordon (2008-10), Larry Lowis (2010-11) and Jennifer Jones (2011-13).