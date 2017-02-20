GIRLS’ BASKETBALL: Tigers advance to sectional finals

COLLINSVILLE — The Edwardsville Tigers took the next step on their postseason journey Monday at Vergil Fletcher Gym in Collinsville.

The Tigers defeated the Springfield Senators 67-47 in the Class 4A Normal Community Sectional semifinals to find themselves in a sectional final contest for the 11th straight season. They’ve won 9 out of 10 dating back to 2006-07.

With Monday’s win EHS protected its flawless campaign, improving to 29-0. Springfield wrapped up its season at 26-5.

Edwardsville now meets Rock Island in a much anticipated Normal Community Sectional final at 7 p.m. Thursday in Normal. The Tigers were No. 3 in the latest Associated Press 4A state poll, while the Rocks (31-1) were No. 2.

“It sounds like they had a tough one,” EHS head coach Lori Blade said of Rock Island’s 70-31 rout of Bradley Bourbannais in the other sectional semifinal contest Monday. “They’re good. They have the transfer (Chrislyn Carr) that averaged 23.5 points as a sophomore and she’s a handful. She adds another dimension and opens it up for (Brea) Beal a little bit. It should be a great game, it really should. It will be two teams that are going to go at it and battle.”

But before the Tigers could worry about the Rocks, they had to get past the Senators, who didn’t make that an easy task early on Monday.

Springfield hung close, staying within 10-7 at the end of the first quarter and were trailing just 17-14 with 2:36 to go in the second quarter on a 3-pointer by Ashley Robinson. EHS extended its lead to 23-16 entering the break.

Edwardsville struggled to get much going in the post during the first half. Blade wasn’t sure if that was anything the Senators were doing or just poor play by the Tigers.

“Maybe they were (trying to take them away), but we took them away ourselves,” she said. “Especially the first quarter our posts didn’t get touches and they have to get touches, whether it’s inside out or whatever it is, those kids have to see the ball. They’re too good not to, but we have to be a little more patient within the offense so they do get touches and we forced some stuff early.”

That led to 8 first-half turnovers for EHS, but luckily Springfield matched the Tigers with 8 giveaways of its own. Much of that was credited to strong post defense from Criste’on Waters, Myriah Noodel-Haywood and Rachel Pranger.

Edwardsville had 7 total blocks in the game. Waters tallied 4 of them.

“They really helped us out a lot,” EHS’ Kate Martin said of her teammates’ post defense. “If the guards got past they helped us a lot and they had some really good blocks. They did a great job of bodying them down low. (Montshianna Pulliam) was tough, so props to Rachel (Pranger) she did really good.”

The Tigers turned up the heat in the third quarter. Over the final 5:07 of the third they outscored the Senators 19-5 and owned a comfortable 46-28 advantage entering the final 8 minutes.

A trey and a traditional 3-point play by Makenzie Silvey and a traditional 3-point play from Waters highlighted the third frame for EHS.

“Our kids battled the first half, it was ugly, very chaotic, but the third quarter we settled in and were a lot better,” Blade said. “We actually got some shots we wanted and kids knocked them down.”

Springfield was never able to get closer than 14 points the rest of the way on the way to the loss.

Martin, who led the Tigers with 18 points on Monday, understands the Tigers can’t start as sluggish on Thursday if they want a chance to get past the talented Rocks.

“We just have to play hard,” Martin said. “We know what we need to do. We’re going to watch film, we’re going to study them and do everything in our power to win that game.”

Martin guarded the 6-foot-1 Beal as a freshman last season when she was an all-stater, so she knows what to expect. Beal is one of the top recruits in the nation for the 2019 class according to ESPN. She averaged 16.7 ppg and 6.7 rpg as a freshman.

“She’s good. She’s big time,” Martin said of Beal. “I get very excited (for these matchups). I do my research, I watch film, I do everything I can so I’m prepared.”

Springfield head coach Brad Scheffler wouldn’t make a prediction for who may win the game, but said it’s definitely one to watch and Thursday’s winner could do some big things.

“We saw (Rock Island) at Christmas. We didn’t play them, but they have a lot of athletes and so does Edwardsville,” Scheffler said. “There will be 10 good athletes on the floor at a time.

“I told my girls (tonight), whoever wins that game has a good chance of winning the whole thing. It’s too bad it’s in the sectional final — I wish we were playing — but if it’s not us, to go watch a game that will be a great game to watch on Thursday.”

CLASS 4A NORMAL COMMUNITY SECTIONAL

(Semifinals)

EDWARDSVILLE 67, SPRINGFIELD 47

Senators 7 9 12 19 — 47

Tigers 10 13 23 21 — 67

Tigers (29-0) — Makenzie Silvey 14, Rachel Pranger 12, Kate Martin 18, Myriah Noodel-Haywood 8, Criste’on Waters 9, Quierra Love 6. 2FG — 17 3FG — 4 FT — 21 PF — 12.

Senators (26-5) — Ashley Robinson 15, Raina Gully 3, Ozzy Erewele 4, Abby Ratsch 6, Montshianna Pulliam 9, Nicole Swehla 6, Maya Fetter 2, Savannah Schoeben 2. 2FG — 11 3FG — 4 FT — 13 PF — 21.