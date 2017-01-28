GIRLS’ BASKETBALL: Warriors beat Brussels in fifth-place game at Carrollton

CARROLLTON — The Carrollton Tournament has been kind to Granite City senior Addaya Moore.

A year ago, she scored 29 points to lead the Warriors to a 61-49 win over Marquette Catholic in the consolation championship game and was named to the all-tournament team.

This year, Moore turned in another strong effort in the 16-team tournament, averaging 23 points in four games and leading Granite City to a fifth-place finish.

Moore scored a career-high 34 points — 17 in each half — to lift the Warriors to a 62-59 win over the Brussels Raiders in the fifth-place game. She was the lone Granite City player in double figures.

“I love playing in this tournament,” Moore said.

The Warriors improved to 8-10 with five regular season games remaining. They will return to action at 7:30 p.m. Monday with a home game against Triad. They also have a home game against Edwardsville on Tuesday.

“We just take it day by day,” Granite City coach Whitney Sykes-Rogers said. “We tell them to get rest. They’ll be off tomorrow and they’ll just relax. We’ve got three games in four days next week.”

Granite City has won four of its last five games and surpassed last year’s win total of seven. The Warriors finished 3-1 at Carrollton for the second year in a row.

“It feels really good because that just means that we’re one of the better teams in this tournament, in my opinion,” Moore said. “There’s a lot of good competition. Being here on Saturday with the other teams means a lot.”

The Warriors began tournament play Jan. 21 with a 51-34 win over Father McGivney in the first round. After losing to top-seeded Civic Memorial in the quarterfinals on Tuesday, Granite City came back with back-to- back wins over Jersey and Brussels.

“That’s why we come here,” Sykes-Rogers said. “We like this tournament. It’s about good competition for us.”

The Warriors, the No. 8 seed, beat Jersey 51-32 in the fifth-place semifinals on Friday to advance to Saturday’s game against sixth-seeded Brussels.

Granite City played its second tournament of the season. It finished second in the Duchesne Tournament last month.

Moore scored 22 against Father McGivney, 21 against Civic Memorial and 15 against Jersey. Moore hit the 30-point mark after scoring a bucket with 2:02 left in the fourth quarter vs. Brussels, making it the second time in her two-year career at Granite City she scored 30 points or more. She scored 30 against Jersey in the Jersey Tournament last season.

The Warriors led 12-9 after the first quarter and 24-23 at halftime. With Granite City trailing 37-36 late in the third quarter, Moore started an 8-2 run with a 3-pointer with 1:50 left that gave Granite City a 40-38 lead. It was her only trey in the game.

Sykes-Rogers said she was pleased with the way Moore performed after her team lost Donyai Garrett to an ankle injury with three minutes left. Moore scored 14 points after Garrett left the game.

“When she went down, that hurt,” Sykes-Rogers said. “She had to take advantage of her size and ability because they (Brussels) made it difficult. We played their game for the most part. We needed to stay up a little bit and we couldn’t do that, which that’s what they wanted.”

Garrett scored six points before leaving the game with her injury. She scored the game’s first points on a layup just seven seconds into the contest.

“We knew Donyai was a key player for us,” Moore said. “I knew I had to step up when Donyai went down.”

The Warriors got eight points each off the bench from senior Akila Fultz and sophomore TyKiaza Jones. Fultz and Jones hit two 3-pointers apiece.

Fultz is Granite City’s leading scorer at four points per game.

“She had a good tournament,” Sykes-Rogers said. “Right now, she’s at the point (guard position), which is something she’s not used to doing. She’s a little bit out of sorts with that sometimes. But she came in and hit some big shots.”

The Warriors had just nine players in Saturday’s game. Moore credits Sykes-Rogers and assistant coach Greg Vaughn for keeping the team motivated.

“We’re tired and we get tired a lot,” the Granite City senior said. “At practice, we know we don’t have nine players, so we go hard all of the time and try not to quit.”

GRANITE CITY 62, BRUSSELS 59

Raiders 9 14 17 19 — 59

Warriors 12 12 21 17 — 62

Brussels — Grace Stephens 17, Madison Willman 13, Josie Schulte 10, Baylee Kiel 17, Holly Kinder 2. 2FG-17 3FG-5 FT-10.

Granite City — Haley Crider 1, Akila Fultz 8, Addaya Moore 34, Donyai Garrett 6, Viktoria Johnson 5, TyKiaza Jones 8. 2FG-15 3FG-6 FT-14.

