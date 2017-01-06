Girls’ hoops shootout returns to Alton

Alton girls’ basketball head coach Bobby Rickman saw his idea come to fruition last year and now his day of girls’ hoops returns for a second installment.

The Liberty Bank Great Rivers Shootout will take place at Alton High on Jan. 14 with 7 games on the docket. The first game of the shootout begins at 10 a.m., with the final game scheduled for 7 p.m.

Here’s a rundown of the day: Collinsville vs. Hazelwood Central, 10 a.m.; Alton vs. Francis Howell, 11:30 a.m.; Jersey vs. Festus, 1 p.m.; Calhoun vs. St. Joseph’s Academy, 2:30 p.m.; Belleville East vs. Incarnate Word Academy, 4 p.m.; Parkway North vs. Arlington, Tenn., 5:30 p.m. and Civic Memorial vs. Washington, 7 p.m.

With CM showcased in the main event, head coach Jonathan Denney is excited to see how his team performs. The Eagles lost 62-45 to Parkway North in the inaugural AHS shootout on Jan. 16, 2016, but he wasn’t disappointed.

“We got to play in it last year and again this year, and fortunately we’re playing in the marquee game at 7:30 this year,” Denney said. “Last year Parkway North was a great matchup for us because we don’t see that kind of speed and athleticism on a game-to-game basis. It was nice to see and it gave us a lot of confidence, even though we lost. We played really well up until the last few minutes of the game. We got everything we wanted out of it.”

That’s what Rickman likes to hear. His idea was to build a day where some of the best of southern Illinois could match up with the best of what the St. Louis area has to offer — a border war.

“There are a lot of great matchups with teams that don’t normally see each other and that was the great thing about doing this event,” Rickman said. “I wanted to have the opportunity for schools on this side of the river to match up with schools on the other side of the river and see how they match up because there aren’t many crossover games.”

The event expanded from 5 to 7 games this year and has a little more local flavor to it in hopes for an influx of fans.

Jersey, Collinsville and Belleville East are new to the field from the Illinois side. The Eagles moving from a 1:45 p.m. game to the anchor game at 7 p.m. should help with fans, too. That’s what both Rickman and Denney are hoping.

“Having these local teams hopefully brings some fans with them,” Rickman said. “It’s going to be an exciting day of basketball. I hope people come out throughout the day and don’t just show up at the end and watch CM play. I hope people come out and watch Hazelwood Central and Collinsville, us and Francis Howell, Festus and Jersey — I think we’ve got a good lineup throughout the day; we don’t have one bad matchup. I think you’re going to see some competitive games.”

Denney added, “We had the best fan following last year and Calhoun always brings a lot of people as well. We played in front of a packed house against Highland a couple weeks ago. People are starting to come out in droves and I think a good portion of our fans will come out for the good portion of that day to watch most of the teams in the shootout.”

Last year Atrium Hotel was the title sponsor of the event, but with only one out-of-town team this time, Rickman looked for someone to take over the title sponsor duties and that’s where Liberty Bank stepped up. Atrium Hotel is still an important sponsor of the event, too.

“Liberty Bank picked up that role as title sponsor,” Rickman said. “Atrium Hotel is still one of our primary sponsors after Liberty Bank.”

Unfortunately, the Redbirds and Eagles are headed in different directions on the court. The young Birds were struggling at 1-12 entering this week, while CM was soaring at 15-0, the best start in school history.

Both teams will be challenged in their matchups at the shootout.

Rickman worries more about finding consistency with his AHS squad.

“We’ve got a lot of things we need to figure out about us,” Rickman said. “It’s figuring out how to be better defensively and having the intensity level to compete for 32 minutes. That’s a big adjustment for some of these young players who have played freshman or JV basketball or middle school basketball. You jump from that to the Southwestern Conference and it’s a big jump. We’re not playing Wood River, Roxana, Madison like in middle school ... In essence, I have a JV team playing against varsity teams.”

Francis Howell entered this week with a 5-6 mark.

The Eagles’ showdown with Washington should be interesting. The Blue Jays entered this week at 8-1.

“I think the matchup with Washington is going to be special because you’ve got two teams that can light up a scoreboard,” Denney said.

Washington has a trio of double-digit scorers with Reese Arnold (21.9 ppg), Kyra Hardesty (14.0 ppg) and Jackie Arnold (13.6 ppg).

CM answers with 2 double-digit scorers in SIUE-bound Allie Troeckler (22.3 ppg) and Kaylee Eaton (13.7 ppg).

“It’s a great opportunity for our girls to play in events like this, marquee our program a little bit and put us on the map a little bit,” Denney said.

Hopefully this shootout will become a staple in the Riverbend area. That’s Rickman’s plan. He’d just like to see it continue to grow.

“It’s going to go as I go,” Rickman said. “As long as I’m coaching here, I want it to be a part of what we do. Jeff (Alderman) has been very supportive and giving us the resources to make it work. I don’t know if something happened where I was to retire from coaching or whatever, it may end, but as long as I’m coaching at Alton, it’s going to be at Alton High.”

Rickman said tickets will be $5 for the entire day session.

