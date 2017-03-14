GIRLS’ SOCCER: E’ville blanks Marquette

The Edwardsville Tigers shutout the Marquette Catholic Explorers 3-0 in both teams’ season openers on Monday at the District 7 Sports Complex.

It was also the opener in the Adidas Bracket of the Metro Cup for both squads.

The game entered halftime in a scoreless stalemate, but EHS answered with three second-half goals by Abby Crabtree, Paityn Schneider and Sydni Stevens. Stevens, Libby Bateman and Megan Woll all earned assists in the win. Crabtree’s was credited with the game-winner with the first goal of the game.

Regan Windau earned the win in goal for the Tigers, while Marquette’s Lauren Fischer took the loss despite standing strong against a solid Edwardsville attack.

EHS is back in action at 6 p.m. Wednesday vs. Rochester, which bested Belleville East 2-1 in the early game on Monday in Edwardsville.

The Explorers meet East at 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

